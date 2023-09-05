Zimmer Biomet Announces Key Updates to Company's Executive Leadership Team

Wilfred van Zuilen Promoted to Group President, EMEA

Mark Bezjak Promoted to President of the Americas

Chief Science, Technology and Innovation Officer Nitin Goyal, M.D. Appointed to Executive Leadership Team

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced key updates to the Company's Executive Leadership Team. Wilfred van Zuilen has been promoted to Group President, EMEA; Mark Bezjak was promoted to President of the Americas; and Chief Science, Technology and Innovation Officer Nitin Goyal, M.D. has been appointed to the Executive Leadership Team, all reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Ivan Tornos.

"The expansion of Zimmer Biomet's Executive Leadership Team coincides with our renewed focus on commercial execution and innovation to drive the Company forward," said Mr. Tornos. "These appointments demonstrate the continued evolution of our business strategy as we remain focused on developing our team to drive value for patients, customers and all stakeholders."

Wilfred Van Zuilen Promotion to Group President, EMEA

Mr. van Zuilen joined Zimmer Biomet in June 2021 as President, EMEA. He will continue to be responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of products in the EMEA region, and in his expanded role, he will also lead select global R&D projects.

Prior to joining Zimmer Biomet, Mr. van Zuilen served as Regional Vice President, North Western Europe (United Kingdom, Ireland, Nordics and Benelux) at Medtronic. Prior to that, he led Medtronic's Restorative Therapies Group of businesses for EMEA and has also held regional leadership positions with Covidien, Novartis and Edwards Lifesciences. Mr. van Zuilen holds a bachelor's degree in Business Economics from Erasmus University in Rotterdam.

Mark Bezjak Promotion to President of the Americas

Mark Bezjak joined Zimmer Biomet in April of 2008 as Director of Corporate Sales and has held roles of increasing importance with the Company, most recently serving as the President of North America, since 2021. In his expanded role, he will add oversight of Latin America to his current responsibilities for all commercial, downstream marketing and distribution activities in North America.

Prior to his work at Zimmer Biomet, Mr. Bezjak held multiple roles with Teleflex Medical and Michelin Tire Company. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Virginia Tech and an MBA in Strategic Leadership from the University of Richmond.

Nitin Goyal, M.D. Appointment to Executive Leadership Team

Dr. Goyal joined Zimmer Biomet in June 2021 in the newly created role of Chief Science, Technology and Innovation Officer. With his appointment, he will continue to have oversight of all global innovation, medical education, clinical affairs, and reimbursement strategy, now reporting to the President and CEO.

Dr. Goyal is a practicing adult hip and knee reconstruction surgeon. Prior to joining Zimmer Biomet, he also served as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Innovation and Digital Care Delivery at Rally Health, part of the Optum business of UnitedHealth Group. Dr. Goyal is the Founder and CEO of Pulse Platform as well as Surgical Creations, leading both companies from inception to acquisition. He received his Bachelor's degree from Penn State University, his Medical degree from the Jefferson Medical College and completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery and fellowship in Adult Reconstruction at the Rothman Institute and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

