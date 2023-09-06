Banana Republic Celebrates the Launch of BR Home

The lifestyle brand unveils an expansive collection across home furniture and furnishings

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banana Republic, a lifestyle brand in the Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) portfolio known for delivering timeless ready-to-wear styles with a focus on the finest quality and fabrics, celebrates the launch of BR Home. This new business marks a milestone in the brand's transformation as a leading destination for the modern explorer.

The BR Home collection, expanding across bedroom, living room, and dining room furniture as well as lighting and home décor, showcases materials and craftsmanship from around the world, building on the quality expressed through the brand's ready-to-wear lines.

"At Banana Republic, we are driven by a desire for discovery and self-expression, representing a new way to outfit yourself and your home," says Sandra Stangl, Banana Republic President and CEO. "We are committed to bringing exceptional quality, timeless design, and versatile styling to our customers as we determine how to best support their lifestyle."

Following the home textile categories that launched earlier this spring, the newly created collection is crafted from the most premium materials, such as French Oak, marble, brass, plush cotton cashmere, and organic cotton, sourced and created by skilled global artisans who specialize in the use of these elements. Designed for customers' multifaceted lives, these timeless designs will support the customer's journey in a life well lived.

The BR Home collection features three key expressions representing individual design aesthetics that can holistically coexist together for modern living.

Textured Modern invites the blend of the classic and contemporary, featuring clean lines, smooth finishes, mixed materials and minimalist aesthetics for an elevated look.

Classic Chic combines traditional forms with signature shapes and finishes that echo the past in contemporary light to give spaces a sophisticated and harmonious feel.

Explore is rooted in global influences that capture the essence of global artisanal craftsmanship and embroideries. Inspired by natural materials and organic elements, this line features earth tones and natural finishes for a grounded type setting.

"Whether traditional global handicraft, American heritage production, or small companies working in this era of maker culture, product craftsmanship is a Banana Republic legacy," says Aaron Rose, Chief Commerce and Experience Officer for Banana Republic. "This dynamic collection celebrates the beauty of high-quality natural materials and skilled artisans, creatives, and those designers whose work reflects our brand values and allows us to support craftsmanship communities around the world."

The BR Home collection showcases signature design details, warm, textural layers, natural materials and traditional production techniques, and the hand of the artisans and makers:

Stinson Collection : Each piece of upholstery is bench-made by master craftsmen in North Carolina and Virginia , and each frame is made with sustainably sourced hardwoods built to last. The hardwood-framed sofa features exaggerated armrests that offer durability, visual impact, and comfort, elevating its aesthetic appeal. It is a captivating and versatile addition to any living space, combining style and functionality. The Stinson sofa is custom-made and available in several configurations.

Marquis and Savannah Collections : These unique, contemporary, and modern dining collections were developed from the brand's experimentation with European oak and the creation of depth and movement from textures and patterns in the grain. The use of large pieces of solid oak with simple organic shapes allows for an emotional attachment to nature and the primordial. The timber that is sourced for these pieces is part of the fabric of rural communities and sequesters huge amounts of carbon.

Atlas Moroccan Rugs Collection: Hand-knotted with the finest wool by different artisans in the Middle Atlas Mountains of Morocco , they create patterns for the modern home inspired by designs that are centuries old.

Phoenix Collection: Born from several collaborations with woodcarvers on the island of Java, Indonesia , these pieces combine finely hand-carved Java teak and mahogany door surfaces with simple and clean furniture shapes. The collection comes in two variations: stripe and organic diamond.

Nova Collection: Featuring hand-rolled, handmade clay beading, these emotional and distinctive chandeliers carry the fingerprints of the women making them. This striking collection is bound to be a beautiful focal point in any home.

The BR Home collection debuts with a dedicated website at www.brhome.com and will be in select US stores by the end of September, including two new BR Home pop-up experiences in New York City and Los Angeles. Prices vary across the collection from $150 for beautiful vases to $195 for washed cotton sheet sets and $1,250 to $3,450 for dining furniture and sofas ranging from $2,650 to $4,950.

