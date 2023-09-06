SAS supports MAG Aerospace on $900M Space Force contract

Joint pursuit of Space Systems Command opportunities are part of broader efforts to enable advanced data analytics at the tactical space edge

CARY, N.C., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global analytics leader SAS and MAG Aerospace are teaming up to pursue opportunities from the recently awarded US Space Force Space Systems Command $900 million indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. SAS and MAG Aerospace will bring expertise in AI, analytics and Joint All-Domain Command and Control to the space realm, enabling the Space Force to analyze and use all the data coming in from its vast network of radars and sensors.

Space Force tracking radars and other sensors produce incredible amounts of data from thousands of locations

The Space Systems Command IDIQ contract is in support of Space Command and Control (C2). Space Force tracking radars and other sensors produce incredible amounts of data from thousands of locations. Last year, the Space Command tracked more than 47,000 objects in space. There is a critical need to convert this proliferation of diverse sensor data accurately and rapidly into usable, real-time intelligence for mission success. SAS' deep analytical capabilities enable commanders to enhance and accelerate decision making while promoting full network and data integration.

"For nearly 50 years, SAS has been an industry leader in applying AI and analytics to the most complex mission challenges," said Caroline Baldwin, Director for SAS Federal. "As Space Force embarks on its burgeoning mission to conduct global space operations, we believe our alliance with MAG Aerospace is uniquely positioned to deliver on Space Systems Command's IDIQ task order opportunities by enabling data and network interoperability across all operating environments."

MAG Aerospace has successfully hosted the SAS® Viya® platform in a secure cloud environment for processing Internet of Things (IoT) data and performing advanced analytics at the tactical edge. SAS Viya – an open, cloud-native AI, analytics and data management platform – supports MAG's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance requirements across the full analytics life cycle, from the edge to analysis of data sets in complex operational environments. Powered by Viya, SAS Analytics for IoT puts the power of insight into users' hands to provide value that is realized from fast-moving, voluminous data in hours and days, not months.

SAS' legacy in aerospace traces back to the Space Race, when Jim Goodnight, Co-Founder and CEO of SAS, worked as a programmer on the Apollo Project. He later co-developed the SAS programming language and co-founded SAS, building a software industry leader that has been providing AI and analytics solutions to the federal government for nearly 50 years. To learn more about SAS' data analytics capabilities and the SAS Viya platform, visit https://www.sas.com/en_us/software/viya.html.

About MAG Aerospace

MAG Aerospace, headquartered in Fairfax, VA, is a leader in delivering Full-Spectrum Joint Domain Command and Control Services with premier engineering and operational solutions around the world to help its customers make the world smaller and safer. MAG delivers all domain solutions through its technology innovation centers and a team of 1,200-plus C5ISR professionals on six continents supporting its mission partners.

As a reliable and proven US government prime contractor, MAG brings operational excellence and technical understanding with program management and systems engineering expertise to manage large, complex Department of Defense systems development and deployment contracts. For more information on MAG Aerospace, please visit www.magaero.com.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in AI and analytics software, including industry-specific solutions. SAS helps organizations transform data into trusted decisions faster by providing knowledge in the moments that matter. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

