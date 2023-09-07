15th Annual Merchant Medicine Symposium to Illuminate the Future of On-Demand Care

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned Merchant Medicine Symposium is back for its 15th year, set to delve deep into the future of on-demand care. Co-hosted by UCP Merchant Medicine and Solv Health, this prestigious event will take place from October 16-18, 2023, in New Orleans, LA.

The 15th Merchant Medicine Symposium held Oct 16-18 in New Orleans will delve deep into the future of on-demand care.

With a central theme of "Now, Near, Next", this year's symposium will address the most pressing ideas and activities that on-demand care operators should focus on starting today and over the next five years.

Speakers at the event include healthcare leaders from Carbon Health, GoHealth Urgent Care, Kaiser Permanente, Ochsner Urgent Care, and Texas Health Resources Breeze Urgent Care. Cross-industry speakers from JLL, ECG Management Consultants, SYPartners and VAL Health, as well as author Dr. Zeev Neuwirth, will also take the stage.

In a highly anticipated moment, Tom Charland, the creator of the Merchant Medicine Symposium, will make his return as a keynote speaker. Attendees will have the chance to hear directly from Charland about his journey and endeavors since his retirement, offering a unique perspective on the role and evolution of healthcare.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tom Charland back to the stage. His insights, paired with a lineup of distinguished speakers from diverse corners of the on-demand care sector, promise to make this year's event unforgettable," said Brandon Robertson, CEO of UCP Merchant Medicine and Intellivisit Solutions.

Beyond the insightful sessions, the Symposium will provide myriad networking opportunities. It's an ideal setting for leaders in the on-demand care domain to connect, discuss, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of New Orleans. From live music and delectable cuisine to engaging conversations with peers, attendees will experience a holistic blend of learning and entertainment.

For more information, registration details, or to view the full agenda, please visit https://intellivisit.com/merchant-medicine-symposium or contact:

Leah Broussard

Vice President, Strategy and Research, UCP Merchant Medicine

Leah.Broussard@ucpmm.com

About the Merchant Medicine Symposium:

The Merchant Medicine Symposium, formerly known as the ConvUrgent Care Symposium, stands as a beacon for professionals in the on-demand care space, offering unparalleled insights, networking opportunities, and thought leadership discussions.

About UCP Merchant Medicine:

UCP Merchant Medicine is a vanguard in the on-demand care industry, committed to pushing boundaries and driving innovation in the urgent care landscape.

About Solv Health:

Solv delivers everyday healthcare on demand by connecting patients to a national network of providers. With same-day appointment availability for in-person and virtual visits, and cost transparency for care, Solv eliminates complexities by showing in real-time where you can go, when you'll be seen, and how much it will cost. For healthcare providers, Solv improves quality of service, engagement with patients, and practice performance. More than 51 million health appointments have been booked through Solv.

