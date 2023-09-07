IT Tech Packaging, Inc. to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on October 31, 2023

BAODING, China, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced that it has filed a definitive proxy statement for its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders and expects to hold its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders on October 31, 2023 (local time) at its production base in Wei County, Hebei Province, China.

When: 10:00 a.m. Beijing Time, October 31, 2023

(10:00 p.m. ET, October 30, 2023)

Where: Wei County Production Base, IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

Wei County, Hebei Province, China, 054700

As fully discussed in the definitive proxy statement described below, the stockholders will be asked to consider and vote upon the following proposals at the annual meeting:

Election of two Class I directors ( Marco Ku Hon Wai and Wenbing Christopher Wang ) to serve on the Board of Directors of the Company, with such Class I directors to serve until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified or until his or her earlier resignation, removal or death; Ratification of the appointment of WWC, P.C. Certified Public Accountants as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 ; Approval of the adoption of the IT Tech Packaging, Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "2023 Plan"); and Such other matters as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

Stockholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2023 are entitled to receive a Notice of Meeting and vote at the annual meeting.

Additional Information

In connection with the annual meeting, the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 7, 2023, a definitive proxy statement, which is publicly available,. INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER MATERIALS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE ANNUAL MEETING, AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND THE PROPOSALS. Upon filing of the definitive proxy statement, stockholders may access the Company's definitive proxy statement, without charge, at the SEC's website www.sec.gov. Upon written request to Ms. Dahong Zhou, Secretary, IT Tech Packaging, Inc., Science Park, Juli Road, Xushui District, Baoding City, Hebei Province, People's Republic of China 072550, we will provide without charge to each person requesting, a copy of our 2022 Annual Report, including the financial statements filed therewith, a copy of the Notice of Meeting and the definitive proxy statement. We will furnish a requesting stockholder with any exhibit not contained therein upon specific request. In addition, the Notice of Meeting and the definitive proxy statement, as well as our 2022 Annual Report, will be available on our website at www.itpackaging.cn.

If you have questions about the annual meeting or require assistance in submitting your proxy or voting your shares, please contact the Company's proxy solicitor:

ADVANTAGE PROXY, INC.

Toll Free in North America: 1-877-870-8565

Collect: 1-206-870-8565

Email: ksmith@advantageproxy.com

About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE American since December 2009. For more information, please visit: www.itpackaging.cn .

Forward-looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

