Houston Plastic Surgeon Dr. Olga Bachilo Honored as a NewBeauty Top Doctor for a Third Consecutive Year

HOUSTON, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Olga Bachilo, a board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder of Glamour Plastic Surgery and Med Spa in Houston, Texas, has once again been distinguished as a leading expert by NewBeauty magazine. Her remarkable achievements and commitment to exceptional patient care have ensured her NewBeauty Top Doctor recognition for the third year in a row.

Known for her exceptional skills and transformative results, Dr. Bachilo also embraces a compassionate approach to addressing patient needs. Her remarkable talents lie in her surgical skill and in crafting personalized treatment plans that that cater to the distinctive features of each patient.

"I am truly humbled to be named a NewBeauty Top Doctor for the third consecutive year," said Dr. Bachilo. "It's a testament to the collective efforts of our team at Glamour Plastic Surgery to provide cutting-edge treatments and personalized care. We are committed to helping our patients achieve their aesthetic goals and enhance their confidence."

The Top Doctor program features board-certified aesthetic experts who are recognized for their exceptional skill, innovation, and commitment to patient care and safety. As a trusted beauty authority for over almost 20 years, NewBeauty is committed to providing readers with the most accurate and balanced information. This partnership highlights Dr. Bachilo's outstanding work and dedication to patient safety, a core value of the NewBeauty brand.

NewBeauty has always been a leading resource for those seeking expert advice on their beauty journey. As a company, we are committed to safety, and our Top Doctor program is a testament to that commitment. We are honored to have selected Dr. Bachilo for the second year in a row and look forward to continuing to work with her to provide our readers with the most up-to-date and accurate information in the field of plastic surgery.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:

As the beauty authority, NewBeauty advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

