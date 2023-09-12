Index Engines Names Storage Industry Veterans Geoff Barrall and Tony Craythorne to Executive Team

New CPO, CRO to focus on the data integrity company's growth and channel partnerships as the need for cyber resiliency in the enterprise becomes a critical factor due to the threat of ransomware

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Index Engines, the developers of CyberSense, the world's leading analytics engine to detect data corruption due to ransomware, today announced that Geoff Barrall and Tony Craythorne have joined the company's leadership team.

Geoff Barrall joins Index Engines as Chief Product Officer. (PRNewswire)

"They're amazing executives with decades of experience in scaling and storage"

Barrall joins as the organization's new Chief Product Officer (CPO) and Craythorne as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Their additions come as Index Engines continues to experience rapid growth driven by the rise of ransomware attacks and CyberSense's ability to detect this corruption and expedite the recovery of clean data.

"They're amazing executives with decades of experience in scaling and storage," said Tim Williams, Index Engines CEO. "Their numerous past successes speak for themselves. These are the right people to help support our current strategic partners and the ones we are onboarding."

Cyberattacks are once again surging this year with ransom payments surpassing $450M in the first two quarters and recovery time averaging months. Organizations need to not only protect data but ensure it has integrity and is clean for a reliable recovery.

CyberSense delivers innovative technology in support of CyberStorage through comprehensive data integrity analysis to identify, detect and help respond and recover from a cyberattack.

Gartner defines CyberStorage as active technologies to identify, protect, detect, respond and recover from ransomware and other cyberattacks on structured and unstructured enterprise data storage solutions, with 100% of storage products including this capability by 2028.

"We've both followed Index Engines for years and we've been admirers of what they've built, now we're proud to be part of it," Craythorne said of him and Barrall, who previously worked together at three other organizations. "They have a great team, great success and thousands of happy customers, plus a solution that is completely differentiated and superior to any other product on the market."

Barrall added: "And this is a solution that is absolutely critical. Ransomware detection on primary and secondary storage is no longer optional, it is a necessary component to ensure cyber resiliency across the enterprise. I'm excited to be joining this great company and team."

Barrall is an accomplished senior executive with extensive experience leading growth-oriented, high-technology companies and boasts a track record of over 10 successful venture-backed exits. Prior to Index Engines, Barrall was the Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Hitachi Vantara, where he led product strategy, partnerships, advanced research and strategic M&A.

Barrall founded several infrastructure companies, including BlueArc and Drobo, both well-known storage brands. He also undertook leadership roles in private and public companies including Nexsan, Imation, and Overland Storage where he played key roles in product development and company growth.

Barrall is also involved in various board memberships and advisory roles for both public and private companies.

Craythorne is a C-suite executive with over 25 years of experience leading high-growth, scale-up companies in the USA, Europe and Asia. Before joining Index Engines, Craythorne served as CRO of Edge Cloud provider Zadara where he rebuilt the sales process and GTM strategy to achieve record ARR growth & new customer wins. Prior to Zadara, he was CEO of Bamboo Systems Group where he led a rebrand of the company, developed and launched Bamboo's Arm Server, and won multiple F500 customers including Cisco, Aramco, Arm and Boeing.

Craythorne also served as the senior vice president of worldwide sales at Komprise where he built a new sales strategy, sales team, channel strategy and lead generation that led to record revenues with multimillion-dollar growth year on year. He also held senior management positions at several companies including Nexsan, Brocade, Hitachi Data Systems, Nexgen (acquired by Pivot 3), Bell Micro, Connected Data and is a board member and advisor to various startups.

Tony Craythorne joins Index Engines as Chief Revenue Officer (PRNewswire)

Index Engines (PRNewsfoto/Index Engines) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Index Engines