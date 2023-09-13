ALLEN MEDIA GROUP'S FREE-STREAMING PLATFORM LOCAL NOW EXPANDS LOCAL NEWS AND ENTERTAINMENT LIBRARY WITH 18 CBS FAST CHANNELS

Now Available on Local Now: Local and National Channels from CBS News and Stations, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Media Ventures' Inside Edition and Dabl

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now – a leading free-streaming service for hyper-local news, weather, sports, traffic and entertainment – today announced its partnership with CBS. Local Now has expanded its local news footprint with the launch of 14 free ad-supported television (FAST) channels from CBS Stations.

(PRNewsfoto/Local Now) (PRNewswire)

Local Now Expands Local News and Entertainment Library with 18 CBS FAST Channels

In addition to this local news content, Local Now has added to its lineup CBS News Streaming; CBS Sports Golazo Network, a 24/7 streaming channel dedicated to soccer; as well as channels featuring CBS Media Ventures' Inside Edition, the nation's top-rated syndicated newsmagazine; and Dabl, a network that features programming from the libraries of popular, world-renowned lifestyle experts including Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse, among others.

Local Now viewers can now stream 14 local news FAST channels in the CBS Stations portfolio. The minutes streamed by these channels are up 61 percent so far this year compared to the same period in 2022; and the last 12 months are the 12 biggest months since CBS became the first station group to stream local news in 2018.

Baltimore (WJZ-TV)



Bay Area (KPIX-TV)

Boston (WBZ-TV)

Chicago (WBBM-TV)

Colorado (KCNC-TV)

Detroit (WWJ-TV)

Los Angeles (KCAL9 TV) Miami (WFOR-TV)

Minnesota (WCCO-TV)

New York (WCBS-TV)

Philadelphia (KYW-TV)

Pittsburgh (KDKA-TV)

Sacramento (KOVR-TV)

Texas (KTVT-TV)

"Local Now is the leading free streaming service for local news, so this partnership with CBS – a trusted local news source for millions of Americans – was an undeniable match," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "And with the addition of CBS News and CBS Sports Golazo Network, we're simultaneously able to expand our entertainment content offering for our audience. We're excited for what's ahead with our great partners at CBS."

"Bringing our FAST channels to Local Now represents the next step in accelerating the growth of our streaming business," said Wendy McMahon, President and CEO, CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. "We're seeing significant increases in the total minutes streamed on our platforms this year. Partnering with the Allen Media Group will help us expand our reach even further, and not just in local news, but also with our flagship CBS News national streaming channel, CBS SportsGolazo Network, Inside Edition and Dabl."

"It has been a pleasure for us to work with Byron and his team to bring our streams to Local Now," added Sahand Sepehrnia, Senior Vice President, Streaming, CBS Stations. "As Wendy said, this partnership allows us to build upon our momentum and attract more viewers to 18 CBS FAST Channels – and potentially more channels in the months ahead."

"Local Now and CBS deliver unmatched content and user experience in the free streaming space. Wendy and her team at CBS have been pioneering in the FAST space and this partnership showcases Local Now's market leading commitment to have the best localized news and entertainment platform available" said Michael Senzon, President, Digital at Allen Media Group.

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 225 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 500 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 20,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices.

ABOUT LOCAL NOW

The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now is the leading free streaming service for local news and entertainment in America, delivering localized content to over 225 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios. It offers hundreds of live channels that feature an extensive roster of superstar talent and marquee content partners. Local Now's state-of-the-art streaming platform also delivers original local news, weather, and information, customized by market, so viewers can easily stay connected to what matters to them most. Local Now is available on nearly all platforms across OTT on connected TV, Mobile and Web. For more information, please visit: www.localnow.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allen Media Group