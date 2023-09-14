Linewize Named "Best Classroom/Behavior Management App or Tool" in the 2023 Tech Edvocate Awards

The prestigious awards program honors the best that EdTech has to offer by recognizing outstanding companies, people and products

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize, a division of global safety and student wellbeing leader Qoria, is proud to announce that its Classwize platform has been selected as the "Best Classroom/Behavior Management App or Tool" in the 2023 Tech Edvocate Awards. Celebrating its seventh year, the program is conducted by The Edvocate, a leading news source for EdTech spanning from preK-12 and higher education. The full list of this year's finalists and winners can be found here, with Linewize also being recognized as a finalist for "Best Global EdTech Company."

Linewize provides the world's most comprehensive suite of student digital safety and wellbeing solutions aimed at bringing digital wellness and cyber-safety to students through various technology tools. After being named a finalist in the 2022 Tech Edvocate Awards, this win represents Linewize's continued advancement in its mission to keep students safe at home, school and everywhere in between. Classwize, a classroom management platform, is the only product in the marketplace that provides teachers with screen visibility of all devices in class, including bring-your-own devices and personal devices.

"Being named a winner in this year's Tech Edvocate Awards is a testament to our unwavering dedication to shaping the future of EdTech and prioritizing the well-being of every single student," said Harrison Parker, executive vice president of Linewize. "We are excited to see Classwize acknowledged for its effectiveness and ease of use for teachers in today's digital-heavy classrooms and we remain committed to providing school staff with the tools they need to succeed."

Designed to keep students safe and on task by making classroom online activity an open book, Classwize includes a simple dashboard that lets teachers see and manage online activity in real-time. It allows teachers to focus their class on or restrict access to a specific website or app, message the class, reward students for good behavior and more. With its outstanding visibility, granular control, immediate feedback and reward focus, Classwize is tipping the balance of power back to teachers.

The Tech Edvocate Awards honors the best that EdTech has to offer by recognizing outstanding companies, people and products. In addition to online reader voting, finalists and winners were ultimately selected by a panel comprised of two EdTech thought leaders, two preK-12 teachers, one college professor, two K-12 administrators, one college administrator and two preK-12 parents.

This achievement shortly follows Linewize being named a winner in the 2023 EdTech Awards conducted by EdTech Digest.

To learn more about Classwize, visit www.linewize.com/for-teachers.

About Linewize

Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize offers a web content filter, a student wellbeing and culture platform, threat detection tool, classroom management solution, and a proprietary online community program that provides resources and expert information on safety and digital wellbeing for parents. These solutions harmonize to form a cohesive strategy, enabling school districts to better address the challenges of today's connected learning environments.

To learn more about Linewize and its offerings, please visit www.linewize.com.

