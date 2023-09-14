WYNN LAS VEGAS UNVEILS "ULTIMATE RACE WEEK" TALENT ROSTER AND EVENT PARTNERS FOR ACCLAIMED DAYLIFE AND NIGHTLIFE VENUES

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Nightlife, Wynn Las Vegas' premier nightlife division, debuts its exclusive artist lineup and event partners for the 2023 "Ultimate Race Week" beginning Wednesday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 19 at the iconic destinations of XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club. The Ultimate Race Week is anchored by the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix occurring Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, and includes unrivaled celebrations headlined by the world's top DJs.

Marshmello kicks off the Ultimate Race Week festivities at XS Nightclub on Wednesday, Nov. 15 followed by the Sports Illustrated Circuit Series with The Chainsmokers, Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris, and a special late-night affair with Diplo and Dom Dolla. Closing out the weekend on Sunday, Nov. 19, Wynn Nightlife, in partnership with Framework, presents RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ Set) and Black Coffee sharing the stage for the first-time ever.

Encore Beach Club hosts daytime pre-race celebrations beginning Friday, Nov. 17 with Dom Dolla and Purple Disco Machine. On Saturday, Nov. 18, be a part of ESPN's Official Pre-Race Party featuring Marshmello with special guest Tyga. The Chainsmokers round out the weekend with a performance on Sunday, Nov. 19.

"Wynn Nightlife is excited to pair the top sports event in the world with the biggest names in nightlife entertainment," said Ryan Jones, vice president of Wynn Nightlife. "We've curated an incredible lineup that delivers a superior experience, and positions Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub as the leading place for fans to celebrate the inaugural Las Vegas race."

XS Nightclub

Wednesday, Nov. 15: Marshmello

Thursday, Nov. 16 : Sports Illustrated Circuit Series with The Chainsmokers

Friday, Nov. 17 : Swedish House Mafia

Saturday, Nov. 18 : Calvin Harris plus Diplo and Dom Dolla (late night performance)

Sunday, Nov. 19 : RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ Set)and Black Coffee

Encore Beach Club

Friday, Nov. 17: Dom Dolla and Purple Disco Machine

Saturday, Nov. 18: ESPN's Official Pre-Race Party with Marshmello and special guest Tyga

Sunday, Nov. 19 : The Chainsmokers

Fans interested in purchasing tickets or VIP tables to experience Wynn Nightlife's roster of artists during the Ultimate Race Week are encouraged to visit WynnNightlife.com.

ABOUT WYNN NIGHTLIFE

Wynn Nightlife consists of the award-winning dayclub and nightclubs at Wynn Las Vegas, the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world. The resort is home to the Las Vegas Strip's most luxurious nightlife venues, XS and Encore Beach Club at Night, as well as the acclaimed dayclub, Encore Beach Club. Recently added to the portfolio, Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium offers guests the first of its kind in stadium entertainment. Combined, the venues feature a roster of today's most in-demand artists.

XS Nightclub, one of the most renowned nightlife venues in the world, has continuously been named the top grossing nightclub in the U.S. by Nightclub & Bar's Top 100 list, and was the first venue to ever achieve the honor five times. The 40,000 square-foot mega-club features state-of-the-art technology and more than 10,000 individual light sources which illuminate the venue complementing the intricate décor, large circular dance floor and 170 luxe VIP tables and outdoor cabanas.

At Encore Beach Club, guests can enjoy 55,000 square feet of tropical oasis, including three tiered pools, 40-foot palm trees, 36 private bungalows and cabanas, plush daybeds, a showcase DJ booth and top-of-the-line audio system. Once the sun goes down, Encore Beach Club at Night is home to popular seasonal pool parties.

ABOUT WYNN LAS VEGAS

Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2023 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 14 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

