C1 Appoints Industry Leader John DeLozier as Chief Revenue Officer

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne (C1), the advanced technology and solutions-led customer experience company, today announced that John "JD" DeLozier has joined as Chief Revenue Officer. Reporting directly to CEO Jeffrey Russell, DeLozier will be responsible for driving and maximizing revenue growth across C1's portfolio of Customer Experience, Security and Networking solutions and leading the C1 sales organization.

DeLozier, who was most recently President of Intelisys, is a proven industry leader with more than 25 years of experience driving customer expansion strategies at Intelisys, 8x8, CenturyLink, Unify and others, resulting in double-digit, year-over-year growth. His depth of expertise in the sector and world-class, go-to-market execution capabilities as well as his experience building high-growth sales teams will bolster C1's position as an industry leader as it embarks on its next phase of growth.

"John's reputation as a highly respected, people-first leader will support C1's commitment to unlock our customers' growth by delivering elevated customer and human experiences," said Jeffrey Russell, CEO of C1. "We have significant, exciting opportunities in the market, and with JD at the helm of our sales team, we are better positioned than ever to scale our products and solutions and deepen our customer relationships with transformative technologies."

D. Martin, C1 President of Sales, is retiring after a successful career in the technology industry, with the last three years at C1. Martin will continue to lead the sales team through the third quarter to ensure a smooth transition.

"This is an exciting and important moment to join C1 and lead its sales organization," DeLozier said. "I believe in the team and its vision of elevating customer and team experiences while removing boundaries to create deeper and more secure, scalable and human connections. I look forward to working with the sales team and the entire C1 organization and its partners to maximize our potential as a builder of value and enabler of growth for our customers and their customers."

About C1

ConvergeOne (C1) is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams and our communities. More than 10,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. Our NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and deep domain expertise. C1 has partnerships with key global industry partners, delivering solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at convergeone.com.

