Cogency Global Acquires Tax Guard to Expand Footprint in Compliance and Financial Services

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based Cogency Global Inc., a global provider of corporate compliance and transactional legal support services, announced today that it has acquired Colorado-based Tax Guard, LLC., a leading tax risk due diligence and monitoring services provider, from Falfurrias Capital Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Raymond James served as Tax Guard's financial advisor.

This strategic combination aims to expand Cogency Global's comprehensive suite of compliance services and solidify its presence in the financial services sector.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tax Guard into the Cogency Global family," said Bruce Jacobi, CEO of Cogency Global. "Tax Guard's expertise in tax risk assessment aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing reliable, seamless, and comprehensive compliance solutions. This acquisition allows us to offer even more specialized services to our diverse client base."

Tax Guard is a recognized leader in the field of tax risk assessment for financial organizations of all types. Their specialized expertise provides comprehensive evaluations of tax compliance statuses and potential risks associated with various financial activities. This valuable knowledge aligns seamlessly with Cogency Global's core suite of services, which focuses on corporate compliance and governance. This acquisition enables Cogency Global to offer a more holistic approach to risk management, from business formation to ongoing corporate and tax compliance and governance.

"I am genuinely excited to join forces with Cogency Global and harness our combined capabilities," said Hansen Rada, CEO of Tax Guard. "I see a real opportunity to integrate our services over time and deliver an enhanced compliance solution to our collective customer base."

Cogency Global, backed by Bertram Capital, provides a full range of registered agent, transactional, and corporate compliance services for law firms, lenders, and multi-jurisdictional corporations in the US and internationally.

Current and future clients of both companies will benefit from this transaction in several ways: first, the acquisition creates a one-stop solution for organizations seeking to manage governance, compliance, and tax-related risks efficiently; second, the combined entity will possess comprehensive expertise, supported by decades of experience from both Cogency Global and Tax Guard; and third, clients can expect more streamlined and efficient services, thanks to the shared resources and technologies of the two companies.

About Cogency Global

Cogency Global, founded in 1980, is an international provider of registered agent services, as well as fast and efficient corporate transaction and compliance solutions for companies and their counsel. The company also keeps clients informed of changes to the law and filing procedures through frequent bulletins, email updates, and live informational webinars and seminars. Headquartered in New York City, with offices throughout the United States as well as in London, Hong Kong, and Singapore, Cogency Global is well-positioned to support legal and business professionals around the world. For more information, please visit www.cogencyglobal.com

About Tax Guard

Tax Guard is the first company in the U.S. to give lenders proactive insight into their clients' hidden tax risks long before liens are filed. Lenders throughout the country rely on our proprietary tax risk assessment tools both prior to financing and throughout the course of their lending relationships for ongoing peace of mind. Tax Guard was founded in 2009, is headquartered in beautiful Westminster, Colorado, and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for five years. For more information, visit https://tax-guard.com/

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $3B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High 5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High 5sm is an operationally focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales, and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

