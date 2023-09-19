Daiya Launches the World's First Pizza Pyramid Scheme

Getting Free Pizza Is As Easy As Pie, as Daiya Invites The Nation To Get In On A Slice Of

(Free) Pizza Action

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World's first Pizza Pyramid Scheme is here, and we are salivating at the thought of it. Forget dubious cosmetic products or questionable vacation deals, Daiya , the brand that cracked the code on plant-based cheese, has launched the only pyramid scheme that matters: one that brings you free pizza.

Daiya Pizza Pyramid Scheme | Campaign Logo (PRNewswire)

The tropes of pyramid schemes often leave people shuddering as they flashback to countless "Hey girlie" DMs, but when used correctly the peer-to-peer recruitment tactic is very successful. Leveraging this model, Daiya utilized the trust that people place in their friends and families when looking to try new things to create a one of a kind recruitment campaign that aims to inspire consumers to sample its plant-based pizzas, even if they aren't plant-based themselves. As more and more people are recruited by their friends to join the scheme, the only consequence? Pizza. And what's the only thing better than pizza? Free pizza.

Popular foodie, comedy and recipe content creators Joseph Calcavecchia, @the_roamingfoodie, and Joey Dardano, @joeydardano, and Cari Garcia, @fatgirlhedonist, will kick off the recruitment process by each bringing three friends into the scheme. Those three friends will recruit their three friends, and those three friends will recruit their three friends until everyone has a delicious Daiya pizza in their home.

To get in on the action for yourself and your friends, all you have to do is start the pizza love train and email givemefreepizza@daiyafoods.com with your name and address. There are no lines, or waiting periods, simply email your information and you will be sent coupons for two free pizzas, as well as your own unique recruitment code to bring in three of your nearest and dearest into the scheme. Getting the pizza is the easy part. Choosing only three friends, you're on your own there. Piz-za-cake right?

Daiya knows that the United States' love for pies knows no bounds, with a whopping three billion pizzas sold every year1. A food so loved by the nation that it has its own dedicated holiday, pizza ignites passionate disputes around which flavor and crust reigns supreme. With popular pizza chains creating wait times that put airport lines to shame, and with a staggering 13% of Americans eating pizza everyday2, the pizza pyramid is providing Daiya with the opportunity to persuade people into swapping plant-based pizzas into their routine.

Daiya's Chief Marketing Officer, Melanie Domer explains:

"Consumer spending on pizza delivery in the United States amounted to approximately 17.3 billion U.S. dollars in 20223 - so we know that people love pizza at home. What we also know is that getting people to try plant-based foods can be a challenge, with a skepticism of taste being a key factor. A dairy and meat eater might never consider adding plant-based options into their diet, but that's what we're here to change. Pyramid schemes are often used to recruit people to trial new products, so we thought...why can't that product be plant-based pizza?

We've built our Daiya Pizza Pyramid Scheme to make sampling delicious plant-based foods easier, and more fun than ever. By leaning on peer-to-peer recommendation, we're giving pizza-lovers a risk-free way to try our pizza, even if they aren't 100% plant based themselves. We're that confident that they're going to love it!"

Daiya's Pizza Pyramid Scheme will offer consumers the chance to sample a range of their tasty plant-based and gluten-free pizzas including; Meatless Pepperoni, Cheeze Lover's, Fire-Roasted Vegetables, Supreme and BBQ Plant-based Chick'n Style flavours4. The Daiya Pizza Pyramid Scheme will run until the slices are out, so we encourage everyone to get in on the action as soon as they can.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods has been a pioneer of plant-based, delicious, dairy-free products since 2008. The company's growing line of premium, plant-based foods began with cheese formats including blocks, shreds, slices, sticks, cream cheese style spreads and cheese sauces. Daiya has since expanded with great success into cheese-forward foods like pizza, Mac & Cheese, and frozen cheesecake. Daiya products are available in the dairy and freezer aisles, and products like Mac & Cheese and salad dressings are in the shelf-stable section of most major grocery stores.

Delicious plant-based foods from Daiya are broadly available in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as through e-commerce partnerships. Daiya's products can be found internationally in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com , or follow us on Instagram and TikTok .

4 Pizza choice subject to availability at selected retailers. Terms and conditions apply. See daiyafoods.com for details.

