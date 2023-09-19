Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company Announces West Coast Expansion

The authentically fresh juice brand's rapid growth furthers its mission to provide world-class juice for generations to come with minimally processed blends

FORT PIERCE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company , the nostalgic and authentic juice brand beloved for its use of high-quality, clean ingredients, is responding to persistent consumer demand across the West Coast with the announcement of several major retailer partnerships in the region to significantly increase the availability of its award-winning juices. This expansion will bring consumers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington the quality juices that Natalie's is best known for producing. Over the next several months, consumers across the West can expect to find Natalie's products at retailers including Albertsons, Brookshire Grocery Co., Rouses, Stater Brothers, and new divisions of Whole Foods in over 500 locations.

Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company (PRNewswire)

"Since the beginning, Natalie's Juice has been committed to producing the world's best juice using only the highest quality ingredients, our meticulous squeezing process, and handcrafted approach that delivers an unrivaled taste in every bottle," said Marygrace Sexton, founder and CEO of Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company. "As we continue to grow, it's so important to us to be able to bring forth the vision we have of providing the best quality juice to new West Coast consumers through our retail partners, bringing the superior quality and taste of citrus to them firsthand."

Natalie's has experienced tremendous growth with regional sales up +230% YTD, primarily driven by over 2,700 new points of distribution in the West. After building strong brand affinity and awareness on the East Coast, Natalie's is shifting its focus to the West with the company-wide goal of achieving 25% growth and $150 million in sales by the end of 2023, while continuing to provide local customers with easy access to world-class juices.

"Natalie's Juice has been a pioneer in the space for decades, and this rapid expansion West further proves the consumer demand for high-quality yet nostalgic and authentic products is going strong," said Natalie Sexton, Vice President of Marketing. "Our focus is to continue to support the brand's rapid growth, catering to the next generation of customers."

Natalie's is now sold in over 42 states and 15 countries. What started as a simple dream for a small family business has grown into an internationally recognized and renowned brand with over 220 team members throughout the United States and unrivaled customer loyalty. To learn more about Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company's award-winning juices and to find the nearest location, please visit www.OIJC.com .

About Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company:

For over 30 years, our purpose-driven journey has been rooted in a commitment to procure and produce only the highest quality ingredients to create our line of exceptional and award-winning juices. A featured juice favorite amongst Good Housekeeping, Bon Appetit, Woman's Day, and Clean Eating Magazine, we are dedicated to creating world-class flavors and to providing an uncompromising tasting experience for all. With both a traditional line in addition to our functional beverage line, Natalie's continued and ever-expanding reach can now be found coast to coast in the United States in most major retailers, and globally in over 15 countries. Natalie's unprecedented growth has landed the company a multi-year honor on the Inc. 5000 list where it leads the juice category as a driving force in innovation while still maintaining its meticulous practice of minimal processing and minimal ingredients to ensure authentic freshness that is both nostalgic and unrivaled. Marygrace Sexton (a recent inductee of the SFA Hall of Fame), continues to lead and inspire the 2nd generation evolution of this woman-owned, family-operated company and creates impact in communities both local and abroad with her charitable efforts, non-profit organizations, and unyielding passion for bringing clean-label juices and a source of optimum nourishment to families everywhere.

