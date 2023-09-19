Rick Kuci Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Fundkite

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundkite, a leading company in the financial services industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Rick Kuci to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). With an illustrious career in financial institutions across South Florida, Rick Kuci brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

Rick Kuci, Chief Operating Officer Fundkite

"We are confident that Rick Kuci's appointment as Chief Operating Officer will further strengthen Fundkite's position in the financial services sector," said Alex Shvarts , CEO/Founder at Fundkite. "Rick's extensive experience and proven track record make him a valuable asset to our team, and we look forward to achieving even greater heights under his leadership."

Rick was formerly Chairman and CEO of Grove Bank & Trust and has demonstrated an exceptional depth of knowledge in finance, having held executive positions in numerous banking institutions. His extensive background makes him the ideal candidate to lead Fundkite's operations and drive the company's continued success.

Fundkite is thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Rick Kuci as Chief Operating Officer. With his astute business acumen, profound financial aptitude, and mentorship-style leadership, we anticipate unlocking new levels of success and growth in the industry.

For more information, please visit Fundkite.com

