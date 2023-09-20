Gemspring Capital Acquires ClearCompany

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital Management, LLC ("Gemspring"), a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has acquired a majority interest in ClearCompany Holdings, Inc. ("ClearCompany" or the "Company"), a provider of human capital management software. Financial terms were not disclosed.

ClearCompany's complete Talent Management software platform offers a comprehensive suite of solutions to streamline talent acquisition, performance management, employee engagement, and analytics, with a primary focus on serving mid-market and enterprise businesses. The Company supports a diverse base of more than 2,000 customers spanning nearly 50 distinct industry verticals.

Andre Lavoie, CEO and Co-Founder of ClearCompany, said, "ClearCompany is at an exciting inflection point, and we are thrilled to partner with Gemspring to pursue a number of compelling growth opportunities. Gemspring's extensive strategic and operational experience in scaling software companies make them the ideal partner to support our business as we build out our customer base, expand product offerings, and strengthen our partnerships."

"We're extremely impressed by ClearCompany's longstanding track record of growth and innovation," said D.J. Andrzejewski, Managing Director at Gemspring. "We look forward to partnering with Andre and the team to continue to drive product enhancements, bolster operations, and accelerate ClearCompany's growth trajectory while maintaining its customer-centric approach."

ClearCompany was advised by First Analysis Securities Corporation as financial advisor and Winston & Strawn LLP as legal advisor. McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal advisor to Gemspring.

About ClearCompany

ClearCompany, a full-spectrum Talent Management platform, has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven best practices, expert-informed content, and tailored software tools to recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees, uniting people and processes to achieve business success. For more information, visit www.clearcompany.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $3.5 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation, and sustainable competitive advantages. Gemspring targets companies with up to $1 billion in revenue in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

CONTACT: D.J. Andrzejewski, dj@gemspring.com

