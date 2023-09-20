Marvels of Saudi Orchestra Debuts at Metropolitan Opera House

The Saudi Music Commission collaborated with the Saudi Theatre and Performing Arts Commission for a first-of-its-kind "Marvels of Saudi Orchestra" concert in the United States .

The concert featured the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir and Saudi Performing Arts Ensemble, and included performances alongside the American Jazz ensemble, the Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars.

The concert was the third stop on the "Marvels of Saudi Orchestra" global tour following previous concerts in Paris and Mexico City .

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, September 17th, the Saudi Music Commission presented the "Marvels of Saudi Orchestra" in concert, marking the third performance as part of a global tour in collaboration with the Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission. The event took place at the iconic Metropolitan Opera House – The Met – a cultural landmark located in the heart of New York City.

The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir performing at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City (PRNewswire)

By uniting musical talents from across Saudi with American musicians, this exclusive performance was an extraordinary showcase of artistic fusion and cultural bridge-building. First, the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir took the stage, in harmony with the Saudi Performing Arts Ensemble, to present traditional Saudi music and dance. Following this, American Jazz performers, the Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars, joined in a first-of-its-kind orchestral segment to create a riveting blend of music that celebrated the art form's ability to transcend cultural and linguistic barriers.

This spectacular showcase of performances featured over eighty specially selected musicians from the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir. The performers delighted audiences with a carefully curated fusion of Saudi melodies, including the performance of five distinct artistic renditions – Rubsh, Liwa, Majrour, Samri, and Al-Khatwa. The evening's curated selection of iconic Saudi scores also illuminated the essence of the Kingdom's musical heritage and showcased the ways in which harmoniously blending diverse elements with our modern day can still pay homage to its timeless legacy.

Additional performances through the night included visual showcases from sixty members of the Saudi Performing Arts who wove an intricate visual tapestry that honored and celebrated centuries of Saudi tradition.

Previous concerts were performed in Paris and Mexico City – with a variety of international cities still to come – showcasing the extraordinary talent of Saudi's music and performing arts sectors and fostering a cultural exchange with local and global communities.

Notes to Editors:

About the Saudi Music Commission

The Music Commission – one of the Ministry of Culture's 11 sector-specific commissions – oversees the development of the Kingdom's music sector.

The Commission is overseeing the growth of a music sector that provides universal access to music education, empowers musical talent and contributes to the local economy.

It aims to increase the economic contribution of the music sector through job creation, sector regulation and building world-class infrastructure.

To learn more about the Music Commission, please visit https://music.moc.gov.sa/en and the commission's Twitter @MOC_Music

About the Saudi Theater & Performing Arts Commission

The Theater and Performing Arts Commission is one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture. Founded in 2020, it is leading the development of the theater and performing arts sector in Saudi Arabia.

The Commission is working to build the sector's infrastructure through enhancing the quality of content, increasing local production, supporting talent, driving investment, and creating opportunities for cultural exchange.

To learn more about the Theater and Performing Arts Commission, please visit the Commission's website and Twitter page @MOCPerformArt

