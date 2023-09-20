RAPIDDEPLOY APPOINTS DAMI BULLOCK AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND DAVID STACK AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

New additions to the leadership team will focus on strategic initiatives and accelerate growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidDeploy, the leading cloud-native solution provider for Public Safety, today announced the appointments of Dami Bullock as Chief Revenue Officer and David Stack as Chief Financial Officer. Reporting to CEO and Co-Founder, Steve Raucher, Bullock will be responsible for all sales, partnerships, customer success, and delivery teams, while Stack will lead the company's financial operations.

Dami Bullock joins RapidDeploy with over 25 years of experience in the Public Safety industry. Her career has spanned from her early days as a 911 dispatcher to senior executive roles at commercial, private, and publicly traded companies that offered SaaS solutions for 911 Telecom, Forensics, and Incident Management. Prior to joining RapidDeploy, Bullock was the Senior Vice President at ANDE Corp where she was responsible for driving revenue growth through strategic initiatives, customer engagement, and global sales, including executing an FBI pilot project valued at over $1 billion. As CEO and President of Corvena (formerly Knowledge Center), Bullock achieved double revenue growth and launched a groundbreaking product for incident management. During her near two-decade tenure at Intrado, Bullock held multiple senior executive positions, including VP of Major Carrier Strategy and Marketing, Vice President and General Manager, and SVP of Strategic Carriers, all of which played an instrumental role in the company's successful exit.

"Dami has built and led successful revenue organizations through her strategic customer and partner relationships, deep experience in public safety, and commitment to bringing impactful products to market," said Steven Raucher, RapidDeploy CEO and Co-Founder. "I am delighted to welcome Dami to RapidDeploy's leadership team where her experience will be extraordinarily valuable as we continue to expand our national footprint, better serve our customers, and focus on our mission of saving lives by reducing response times."

David Stack brings more than 25 years of financial executive experience to his role at RapidDeploy. Most recently, Stack served as CFO of The RepTrak company, a private equity-backed company. Prior to joining The RepTrak company, Stack was CFO at HubSpot, the leading inbound marketing and sales software company. While at HubSpot, Stack transformed the company from a million-dollar venture capital-backed startup to a $100 million revenue run rate corporation. Stack also played a pivotal role in the successful sale of RSA Security to EMC Corporate for $2.3 billion in 2006.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to the RapidDeploy Team. David has an incredibly accomplished background growing companies and improving operations, and will be an invaluable asset to RapidDeploy, as he oversees our financial strategy," adds Raucher, "His experience working across many corporate functions makes David uniquely positioned to support our long-term vision and lead RapidDeploy in its next phase of transformation and growth."

The addition of Stack and Bullock to RapidDeploy's leadership team comes at a time of significant growth for the company, with the expansion of their Next Generation 911 product suite. In August 2023, RapidDeploy announced Lightning—a mobile app for first responders. With Kansas 911 Coordinating Council signed up as their first statewide customer, this new mobile app delivers 911 call data and critical information directly to first responders' mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets.

About RapidDeploy

Founded in 2016, and based in Austin, TX, RapidDeploy is the leading cloud-native platform for public safety. We provide Telecommunicators, First Responders, and 911 agencies with Next Generation solutions that deliver intelligent information and drive better outcomes in mission-critical situations. With a curated partner network, our platform combines mobile signals, critical datasets, and call information into a single operating system, improving emergency response with location accuracy, situational awareness, unified communications, and on-demand insights. Our products improve outcomes and ultimately save lives. In 2023, RapidDeploy earned recognition as a prominent company to watch on the GovTech 100 list , and as one of the best places to work by Built In . Learn more at www.rapiddeploy.com .

