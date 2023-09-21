DIGIORNO® DEBUTS ALL-NEW CLASSIC CRUST PIZZA

Four flavorful thin crust pizza varieties generously loaded with ½ pound of sauce, cheese and other toppings are worth every bite

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The crust experts are at it again! As popularity for thin crust pizza continues to grow, DIGIORNO is answering the call with its latest culinary innovation: the all-new DIGIORNO® Classic Crust Pizza.

Hitting shelves this September, this new deliciously affordable pizza serves up the same fresh baked taste and aroma thin crust fans know and love from DIGIORNO. This latest product expansion marks the tenth crafted crust option currently offered by the brand.

Perfect for thin crust lovers who can't get enough toppings, DIGIORNO® Classic Crust Pizza is made with 100% real cheese and loaded with ½ pound of sauce and other toppings piled on a buttery, crispy thin crust. Boasting hearty flavor in every bite, the new classic crust is available in four mouthwatering varieties:

DIGIORNO® Classic Crust Pepperoni Pizza is made with signature sauce and stacked high with sliced & diced pepperoni.

DIGIORNO® Classic Crust Cheese Pizza is simple, delicious, and topped with melty mozzarella cheese.

DIGIORNO® Classic Crust Meat Lovers Pizza is piled high with pepperoni, sausage and bacon.

DIGIORNO® Classic Crust Supreme Pizza is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, colorful peppers and onions.

"Thin crust is the fastest-growing crust in the frozen pizza category but there's a common misconception that less crust means less toppings," said Kimberly Holowiak, Senior Brand Manager for DIGIORNO. "Our chefs worked hard to keep the flavor and crunch loaded in every bite of the new Classic Crust pizza while ensuring it wouldn't break the bank."

All four varieties of DIGIORNO® Classic Crust Pizza are available now at select retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $5.49 (prices may vary by store). For more information and tasty pizza products, check out goodnes.com/digiorno/ or follow @DiGiorno on your favorite social media channels.

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth, and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé and Nestlé Starbucks Coffee. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-five consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

