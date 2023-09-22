Kaiser Permanente Announces New Health Plan Leadership

Brandon Cuevas has been named EVP for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, and Tom Curtin has been promoted to SVP, Commercial Group Business

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Cuevas has been selected as executive vice president for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan with national accountability for health plan strategy, capabilities, and operations, effective October 1, 2023. Cuevas' responsibilities will span consolidated operations for the organization's 8 regional health plans covering 12.7 million members with revenues of $95.4 billion, managing a national infrastructure committed to the performance, growth, and expansion of value-based care within Kaiser Permanente's existing markets and beyond.

Brandon Cuevas has been selected as executive vice president for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (PRNewswire)

As executive vice president, Cuevas will oversee all health plan capabilities including sales, account management, product, pricing, underwriting, forecasting, provider relations and network analytics, marketing and other health plan services. Cuevas will report to Kaiser Permanente's chair and chief executive officer, Greg A. Adams, and partner with market and line of business leaders to establish and execute multiyear revenue and membership growth strategies for all lines of business in all markets.

"Brandon is an innovative leader who has operated in some of the most competitive and complex health care markets. He brings expert health plan leadership with deep customer, market, and line of business experience. As a deep believer in our value-based care model, he brings unique experience that will help us in our efforts to drive growth nationally and in every one of our markets," said Adams.

Most recently, Cuevas served in a national role for UnitedHealthcare as chief strategy and growth officer of their $71 billion commercial business. He has also held leadership positions at miletwo consulting, The David Lewis Company, PacifiCare Health Systems, and Arthur Andersen Worldwide.

To further advance the organization's health plan strategy, Tom Curtin has been promoted to the newly expanded role of senior vice president, Commercial Group Business. In his new role, Curtin will have primary responsibility for establishing and executing multiyear revenue and membership growth strategies for all Kaiser Permanente commercial group lines of business, representing over 90,000 customer groups with more than 8 million members, accounting for over 60% of Kaiser Permanente's membership and annual revenues of more than $60 billion.

Curtin joined Kaiser Permanente in 2004 as vice president, Marketing Sales and Business Development for Mid-Atlantic States, and in 2007 was promoted to SVP, National Sales and Account Management, leading sales and account management activities for national accounts, multistate accounts, national labor and trust, Federal Employees Health Benefits, national sales and consultant partnerships, and other areas. Since February 2023, Curtin has served as interim senior vice president for the commercial lines of business.

Adams said of the promotion, "Tom is uniquely qualified for this role leading our commercial lines of business. He has worked with Kaiser Permanente for 20 years, doing an outstanding job leading our sales and account management teams and helping to grow Kaiser Permanente's membership to 12.7 million members."

Before joining Kaiser Permanente, Curtin held sales and marketing leadership roles at the Segal Co., Group Health, Inc., CIGNA, HealthSource, and Blue Cross Blue Shield in Massachusetts.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.7 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, visit KP.org.

For more information, contact:

Stephen.Shivinsky@KP.org

Tom Curtin has been promoted to senior vice president, Commercial Group Business for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan (PRNewswire)

Kaiser Permanente Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Kaiser Permanente) (PRNewsfoto/Kaiser Permanente) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente