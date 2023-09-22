Nation's Mayors Applaud Creation of Gun Violence Prevention Office

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, President Joe Biden announced the creation of a new federal office to combat gun violence in America. Stopping gun violence is a top priority for America's mayors, who welcome this action. In response, U.S. Conference of Mayors President Reno (NV) Mayor Hillary Schieve released the following statement.

U.S. Conference of Mayors. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Conference of Mayors) (PRNewswire)

"We need all hands-on deck, and we welcome this new federal resource."

"Mayors applaud President Biden for this action, for continuing to make violence reduction a priority and for doing everything within his power to achieve it. Stopping the gun violence that continues to shatter lives in American cities requires a whole-of-government approach, and we are eager to begin working with this new Office.

"We must get illegal guns off our streets, and we must make sure people who shouldn't have guns don't have access to them. In June, the Conference unanimously adopted policy affirming our support for a community-driven and evidence-based approach to preventing gun violence. We know the drivers of the gun violence crisis we face are many, and it requires a comprehensive approach. We need all hands-on deck, and we welcome this new federal resource. Mayors will not stop until we have safer cities and finally end this epidemic."

About the United States Conference of Mayors – The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor. Follow our work on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, and Medium.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Conference of Mayors