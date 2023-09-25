Get the first look at Monogram's 2024 Releases at NYTF Booth #265

WALNUT, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram invites you to connect with the team about their latest items in 2023 and an exclusive preview of their 2024 items. Please visit Booth #265 on Level 3 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, 655 W. 34th St, New York, NY. NYTF will begin on Saturday, September 30 at 9:00 am and end on Tuesday, October 3 at 4:00 pm.

Check out the buzz-worthy new products for popular releases of the year:

One Piece – Set sail with the exclusive One Piece Netflix products.

Demon Slayer – Add a touch of Demon Slayer magic wherever you go.

Jujutsu Kaisen – Featuring your favorite characters from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Coraline – Celebrate Coraline's 15 th Anniversary with our newest products.

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Unveil the Force within you with our Ahsoka-themed collectibles.

Disney –The beloved Disney characters are back for fans of all ages.

Batman – Gotham City's vigilante will surely add a touch of mystique to your collection.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – The newest additions to the Spider-Man universe.

Sonic – Rev it up with the fastest hedgehog in the gaming world.

Nightmare Before Christmas – Unlock the magic of Halloween Town this fall.

Monogram maintains a solid catalog from top-selling evergreen titles:

Stitch – For those who love the misadventures of Experiment 626.

Warner Brother's FRIENDS Sitcom – Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Joey, Monica, and Chandler.

Star Wars Original Trilogy – Darth Vader , Princess Leia , Han Solo , beloved droids R2-D2 and C-3PO.

Disney Princesses – Princess Tiana , Snow White, Ariel, and more in collectible form.

Superheroes – Captain America, Deadpool, X-Men '97, Wonder Woman, and more.

Other Iconic Franchises – Warner Brothers, Universal, MGM, Netflix, ABC Studios and more.

Rediscover the magic of your childhood as your cherished memories come to life:

Hello Kitty

Rocky

Seinfeld

Care Bears

Garbage Pail Kids

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Don't miss Monogram's ever-expanding line of anime products:

My Hero Academia

Dragon Ball Super

Naruto Shippuden

Hunter x Hunter

Chainsaw Man

Dragon Ball Z

Sailor Moon

Haikyuu!!

Fairy Tail

Inuyasha

Monogram is adding to its ever-growing line-up! Introducing new titles to the Monogram universe: Minecraft and Tokyo Revengers.

About Monogram

Monogram was established in 1971 and is a leading impulse and collectible company. Renowened for its range of 3D Foam blind bags, magnets, banks, and more from world-famous licenses.

