GASTONIA HONEY HUNTERS WIN SOUTH DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP AND HEAD TO THE 2023 ATLANTIC LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

GASTONIA, N.C., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gastonia Honey Hunters won Atlantic League South Division Championship today. The Honey Hunters finished victorious over archrival the High Point Rockers with a final score of 9-3 in the "winner takes all" game 5 at Truist Point. The team that broke the all-time Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) home run record during the 2023 regular season swung for the fences and recorded three home runs and three doubles to account for seven of the runs batted in.

Gastonia Honey Hunters (PRNewswire)

"I'm proud of our team and how they fought all season long," said Mauro "Goose" Gozzo, Team Manager, Gastonia Honey Hunters. "We're excited to win the first South Division Championship in franchise history and have the opportunity to compete in the Atlantic League Championships. Our work is not done yet!"

This is the first time the Gastonia Honey Hunters made it to the Atlantic League Championship Series in franchise history. The Honey Hunters, founded in 2021 by the only majority African American sports team owner in the Country, have achieved many notable accomplishments including having the highest winning percentage of all time in league history as an organization. In three short years, the franchise went from finishing last during the 2021 season, to clinching playoff spots two season in a row (2022 and 2023), and ultimately securing a spot in the 2023 ALPB Championship Series. During the 2023 season, 11 player contracts were purchased by MLB, MLB affiliates, or overseas leagues, creating opportunities for players to advance in their careers.

"We are extremely proud of the team coming out on top against our rival, High Point Rockers," said Brady Salisbury, Assistant General Manager, Gastonia Honey Hunters. "We couldn't ask for a better roster of players."

The 2023 Atlantic League Championship kicks off in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, September 26 as the Honey Hunters face off against the Barnstormers in the first two games of the series before bringing the action to Gastonia. Gastonia will host games three through five in the best of five game series at CaroMont Health Park beginning on Friday, September 29. First pitch will take place at 6:35 PM and tickets are on sale now.

"We look forward to continuing our hunt for the championship as we tackle the final series of the season against the Lancaster Barnstormers," said David Martin, General Manager, Gastonia Honey Hunters. "Since our inaugural season in 2021, we have made significant progress on the field and look forward to competing in the 2023 ALPB Championship Series."

Tickets for the 2023 Atlantic League Championship Series in Gastonia, NC, start at just $8 and are available now at https://www.gohoneyhunters.com/



About Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball : Located in Gastonia, NC, just minutes west of Charlotte, the Gastonia Honey Hunters is one of the newest teams in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB). The Atlantic League is the first Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, a leader in baseball innovation, and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Managed by Momentous Sports & Entertainment, Honey Hunters Baseball aims to continue providing Gaston County with family-friendly entertainment and first-rate baseball. The newly-constructed CaroMont Health Park is the team's homefield, offering fans an intimate and memorable experience, as well as a year-long calendar of exciting events, including concerts, sporting events and community celebrations. For more information on Honey Hunters Baseball, please visit www.GoHoneyHunters.com . To sign up for Honey Hunters announcements, please join our mailing list here. Facebook: /GoHoneyHunters; Instagram: @GoHoneyHunters;

Twitter: @GoHoneyHunters

About The Momentous Group : The Momentous Group is a cutting-edge experiential company that focuses on delivering memorable customer experiences through strategic business segments that include sports & entertainment, hospitality, venue management, and marketing. Together with its subsidiaries, The Momentous Group serves the diverse needs of a constantly growing and evolving sports and entertainment.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) : The Atlantic League is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 44 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gastonia Honey Hunters