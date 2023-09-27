American Student Transportation Partners Announces New Partnership with Assisted Transportation

ASTP furthers its ability to deliver safe, reliable, and market-leading transportation services to Midwest markets.

MEDIA, Pa., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Student Transportation Partners, Inc. ("ASTP"), a portfolio company of Baltimore-based Access Holdings, announced today a new partnership with Assisted Transportation Services, Inc., the leading provider of student and non-emergency medical transportation in Missouri and Kansas. The acquisition marks ASTP's expansion into the Midwest market, furthering the company's ability to provide safe and reliable transportation to more students and families.

ASTP Logo (PRNewswire)

"We could not be more thrilled about partnering with Assisted Transportation," says Tod Eskra, President of ASTP. "Chris Hane and his team have built an outstanding organization with a mission that aligns well with our own. We're excited to support Assisted as it continues to build a leading, contemporary provider of alternative transportation in the communities it serves."

Founded in 1992, Assisted Transportation provides safe, reliable, and professional transportation solutions for students and families with alternative transportation needs including early childhood, special needs, out of district and hard-to-serve trips.

"Our partnership with ASTP creates a tremendous opportunity to expand our business in Kansas, Missouri, and other attractive markets," says Chris Hane, President of Assisted Transportation. "We've always believed that student transportation is, above all, about people, safety, and service and the ASTP team operates with the same belief. Their contemporary digital tools and people-first approach make them a perfect match for us."

Established in 2021, ASTP is driving the future of student transportation by focusing on customers, embracing technology, and leading with a people-first approach. The company refers to its team members as "HEROES" and has built contemporary and digitally enabled marketing, recruiting, and training programs. ASTP seeks to deliver great service, every day, to families, students, and business partners.

Recently, ASTP also acquired more than 300 routes and vehicles from Brandywine Transportation as it continues to expand its operations in Pennsylvania. ASTP's network of leading operators currently serves more than 65,000 students and their families.

Press contact

Tod Eskra, President, ASTP – teskra@astpartners.com – (314) 560-5946.

About ASTP

American Student Transportation Partners (ASTP) is a growing network of premium student transportation providers who are committed to delivering high quality service in a safe and reliable manner in the communities they serve. ASTP's family of businesses are passionate about people and service as they work to provide students and families with access to education.

About Assisted Transportation

Assisted Transportation, a leader in Kansas and Missouri focused on safe, reliable student transportation, operates a fleet of minivans, full-sized vans, and ADA-accessible wheelchair vans to provide transportation solutions for local school districts and government agencies that serve veterans and the elderly. Assisted drivers and aides are trained to work with students with special needs, including those in wheelchairs and with visual or hearing impairments. At Assisted, our number one priority is the safety of our students, our drivers, and the communities we serve.

About Access Holdings

Access Holdings Management Company LLC is a Baltimore-based middle market investment firm with offices in Baltimore, Maryland and New York, New York, and has approximately $2.7 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2013, Access provides high-quality, direct investments opportunities to create concentrated portfolios of essential service-based businesses in North America. We undertake active build and buy strategies, pursuing what we want to own, great markets and distinct business models. In doing so, Access partners with and supports exceptional, passionate, visionary leaders to scale and innovate businesses.

