Feazel Roofing Appoints George Limbert as Chief Administrative Officer

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Feazel Roofing, a leading provider of top-quality roofing solutions, has appointed George Limbert as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). In this new role, George will oversee critical administrative functions, play a pivotal role in strategic decision-making, and contribute to the company's continued growth and success.

George brings to Feazel Roofing a wealth of experience and a track record of excellence and outstanding performance. Prior to joining Feazel Roofing, George served as the Chief Executive and President of Red Roof, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, strategic vision and delivered record financial results.

"George brings impressive leadership, strategic counsel and a wealth of expertise to our executive team. He is an ideal fit for Feazel Roofing as we continue to expand, innovate, and lead the industry," said Leo Ruberto, CEO and Owner of Feazel Roofing. "We are confident that his contributions will help our company reach greater heights and drive the company's long-term profitable growth."

George will put to work his operational excellence and business acumen to enhance Feazel Roofing's commitment to delivering top-notch roofing solutions and exceptional customer service.

"I am looking forward to adding value and contributing to Feazel Roofing's ongoing and remarkable success which has elevated the industry. I am committed to upholding the company's legacy of excellence and helping expand its national footprint." said George Limbert.

George is a native of Ohio. He received a degree in business from The Ohio State University and earned his law degree at the University of Dayton. George is also an adjunct professor at the Ohio State University, Moritz College of Law. He was appointed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to the TourismOhio Advisory Board.

About Feazel Roofing

Feazel is an award-winning roofing, siding, gutters, and windows contractor. Feazel was established in 1988 and serves 11 markets, primarily in the midwestern United States. Feazel owns and operates Shanco, operating in Maryland and Virginia, Kearns Brothers, operating in Michigan, and Music City Roofers, operation in Tennessee. All companies specialize in roofing replacements and repairs. Previously this year, Feazel partnered with GAF to sell their new solar solution, Timberline Solar Shingle. This is the first, truly nailable solar shingle that incorporates durable roofing materials into a clean-energy-generating system. The solar roof is now available to residents in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina. Feazel was named Residential Roofing Contractor of the Year in 2021. Its mission is to deliver the best customer service and stress-free buying experience in the home improvement industry. The company is passionate about giving back to the communities in which it operates by supporting the programs and organizations that make our cities great. Learn more at: FeazelInc.com.

