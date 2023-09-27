Infosys Launches Industry Cloud to Catalyse Digital Transformation of the Commercial Airline Industry

A first-of-its-kind industry offering, Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud to revolutionize passenger experiences, drive operational efficiency, and contribute to the airline's sustainability initiatives

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud (ICAC) a first-of-its-kind industry cloud offering designed for commercial airlines to help them accelerate their digital transformation journey. Infosys has leveraged its deep domain experience and expertise in the travel and hospitality sector to build ICAC, which will aim to deliver personalized experiences, optimized operations, and net zero journeys for clients.

The ICAC platform is built on composable architecture principles that draw from the overall framework of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey. ICAC provides solutions, APIs and re-usable business assets that can be used for:

Transforming the legacy workloads through disassembling and creating composable functional capabilities, enabled by cloud technologies.

Addressing the key areas of business process efficiency and customer experiences, with an aim to provide tangible improvements in existing processes

Improving customer experiences by ensuring accuracy in baggage delivery, leveraging precision-based gate to gate bag transfers, helping reduce Missed Bag Rate (MBR) in hub airports by up to 50 percent

Efficiency in operations by reducing Unit Load Device (ULD) misplacement and losses, to less than 2 percent, from the current industry average of more than 5 percent, through tracking and tracing methods enabled through machine learning

Ensuring smooth operations and enhancing passenger safety by leveraging AI for crowd control, theft, security, and reducing cost of manual airport operations

Optimising network and route planning to help in decarbonization efforts and emission control

Additionally, Infosys will combine its industry-specific knowledge, technological capabilities, and key elements of Infosys Cobalt to help airline companies transform their business landscape, foster poly-cloud opportunities, and innovate at scale, with regulatory and security frameworks.

Fernando Rocha, CIO, Aeroméxico Airline, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Infosys to leverage the solutions, reference architectures and blueprints of the Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud. We believe that this platform will enable us to quickly adapt to changing market dynamics, enhance customer experiences, and drive profitable growth."

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy, Infosys, said, "The launch of Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud is a significant milestone in our journey of digital innovation. This pioneering industry cloud solution demonstrates our commitment to empowering the airline industry with a scalable and flexible IT ecosystem that caters to the unique challenges faced by the industry. ICAC offers a pre-configured solution and allows our clients to reduce costs, while continuing to innovate to meet the changing demand environments."

To know more about Infosys Cobalt Airline Cloud, please click here.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

