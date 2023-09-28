The Reigning American World Champion, Carolyn Greco, Competes to Hold the Champion Title

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teqball USA, today announces that 6 US athletes have qualified to compete against the world's best Teqers at the World Teqball Championships 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Osmundson & Greco finished runner-ups in women's doubles in 2022 Wprld Championship (PRNewswire)

Biggest Lineup of US Players to Compete at World Teqball Championships 2023

The top Teqball players from across the globe will compete at Bangkoks' Hua Mak Stadium, November 29th -December 3rd for the grand prize of $250.000 and the World Champion title. This marks the 6th annual world championships and the first teqball championships organized outside of Europe, where the sport was founded.

The following players will compete in the noted categories.

Women's Singles: CAROLYN ANN GRECO (reigning world champion)

Men's Singles: GRIFFIN LAURENCE FREEMAN

Men's Doubles: DENNIS FELICIO CORREIA & LUKA PILIC

Women's Doubles: CAROLYN ANN GRECO & KIMBERLY BAKER

Mixed Doubles: LUKA PILIC & MARGARET ELLEN OSMUNDSON

"It's always challenging for me to find the right words to express my gratitude and humility that I have for representing the United States," Said Carolyn Greco, currently ranked #2 in singles and #3 in doubles is set to compete for her 3rd consecutive year, Greco is currently the World Championship title holder, having won and taking home the Gold Medal from last year's World Championships. "I'm truly enjoying every moment of this journey, and I am beyond grateful for every day that I get to wear red, white, and blue," she continued.

More than 200 athletes and 50+ nations are expected to be represented at the World Teqball Championships 2023 which will air live on Eurosport worldwide, MONO29 in Thailand and ZhiboTV from China.

"It is an honor to be competing in a 3rd straight world championship to represent team USA. The road to the top and to stay on top is never easy, so I am extremely proud of the work that I have done with my partner in order to be able to continue to find success over the past three years," noted Margaret Osmundson, two-time world championships silver medallist in Mixed Doubles. "I am beyond grateful for the people who I am surrounded by daily who continue to support these dreams to bring a title back to the USA."

About Teqball

Teqball, the popular soccer-like sport with a presence globally in 150+ countries and with Teqball tables across all 50 states -- has found huge popularity across the United States and among professional and celebrity fans including Messi, Neymar, Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Mauro Icardi, Eden Hazard, Justin Bieber, and Adam Levine.

The soccer-based sport is played on a specially-curved table (the Teq table), and is attracting a new generation of athletes and amateur enthusiasts (teqers). Teqball USA is committed to building a community by using the power of sports to build cultural relevance and create a movement that brings joy to people's lives daily. Teqball currently has ambitions of becoming an Olympic Sport by LA28.

Media Contact: Natalie Beitashour

(e) Natalie@element23.co (c) 415.850.2668

Carolyn Greco reigning World Teqball Championship (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teqball