FanDuel Group Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Kentucky

America's #1 Sportsbook, and Official Partner of Churchill Downs, Now Available for Mobile Betting in Kentucky

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company, is now available across Kentucky. Mobile sports betting will open at 6 a.m. ET, and sports fans in Kentucky can download the FanDuel Sportsbook app for iOS and Android or play via desktop.

FanDuel is bringing its best-in-class platform and betting offerings, including on NFL, college football, NBA and college basketball, MLB, MMA, golf, boxing, soccer, hockey, and much more. Kentucky customers who sign up and wager $5 will receive $200 in Bonus Bets and can access special offers on local sports teams.

FanDuel was the first, and is still the only, U.S. sportsbook to allow customers to access both parimutuel wagering on horse racing and traditional sportsbook wagering with a single account and wallet, giving Kentucky residents the opportunity to bet on all their favorite local sports, from horse racing to college basketball, all through the same account. Racing fans will be able to find bet options for races around the globe, including Churchill Downs, in just a few taps when they open the FanDuel app and then click the horse racing icon.

"We can't wait to bring sports fans across the Bluegrass State even closer to their favorite leagues and teams with our leading Sportsbook product and offerings," said FanDuel's President Christian Genetski. "FanDuel has established a significant legacy among sports fans in Kentucky through partnerships with Kentucky mainstay Churchill Downs and the Cincinnati Reds right over the border. With our brand's history and dedication to the sport of horse racing and our focus on providing our users with the best possible sports wagering experience, we feel uniquely equipped to serve the passionate sports fans of Kentucky."

"Horse racing is not just my life's work, it's my passion," said Todd Schrupp, host of FanDuel TV. "Through this passion the Commonwealth of Kentucky has become a very special place to me. I'm immensely proud to work for FanDuel TV, which has put more resources than anyone else into promoting not just horse racing, but a place like Kentucky that is the epicenter of the sport. Now that FanDuel can offer its industry leading product to some of the most loyal and passionate fans in the country, Kentuckians will have the chance to responsibly wager using their same account and wallet on both sports and horse racing, something only offered by FanDuel."

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is simple, secure, and convenient with a number of key features, including:

Single account sports and horse racing betting : FanDuel is the only U.S. sportsbook to allow customers to access both parimutuel wagering on horse racing and traditional sportsbook wagering with a single account.

An Innovative Spirit: FanDuel was the first U.S. sportsbook to offer Same Game Parlay bets, the first to offer live streaming of sporting events inside a betting app, the first to give early payouts for championship teams, and the originator of the crowdsourced Spread the Love promotion.

Customer Focused: FanDuel Sportsbook offers safe and secure banking, lightning-fast payouts, a Cash-Out early feature, and 24/7 customer service.

Home of the Same Game Parlay: FanDuel customers can bet on their favorite players in the same game and track their performance in the same app.

Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has an betting . Sports101: FanDuel Sportsbook has an online betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports

FanDuel recently announced its new "Explore" feature, a simplified betting experience that presents users with narrative-driven question format bets like 'Who Will Win This Game?' and 'How many points will be scored?,' as well as provides users with educational tutorials, popular bets, parlay builders and more.

Commitment to Responsible Gaming: FanDuel is the industry leader in promoting responsible play, including in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit and wager limits, as well as its Play Well site where customers can find additional support services.

Kentucky becomes the 20th state where FanDuel offers mobile sports betting, joining Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier mobile gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across sports betting, iGaming, horse racing, advance-deposit wagering, daily fantasy sports. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV its broadly distributed linear cable television and leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, (LON: FLTR) the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands.

