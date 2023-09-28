ISSA RAE'S FÊTE ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH CULTURE-FIRST CREATIVE AGENCY TEAM EPIPHANY

The Strategic Partnership Combines HOORAE Media's Dedicated Marketing Arm 'Fête' with Team Epiphany's 19-Years of Innovation in Brand Strategy, Experiential, Influencer, Multi-Cultural and Digital Marketing

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HOORAE Media, a disruptive, multi-pronged media company leading the entertainment, digital, music and cultural space co-founded by acclaimed producer, writer, actress and entrepreneur Issa Rae, is proud to announce the launch of a strategic partnership with award-winning marketing agency Team Epiphany.

With the goal of creating access for diverse creative talent and building pipelines to opportunity, the partnership between Team Epiphany & HOORAE Media's new dedicated marketing arm Fête aims to create lasting change in the marketing and advertising industry by impacting influential communities and providing a first-of-its-kind aspirational multicultural marketing capability. Announced by Issa Rae at the Cannes Lions Festival in France last month, Fête is the new marketing arm of HOORAE that will focus on developing campaigns for major brands.

"Team Epiphany is a brilliant, world class agency and shares our mission to cultivate an exceptionally imaginative environment for all creatives who are seeking a team that reflects them and shares their values," said Issa Rae, Co-Founder and CEO of HOORAE Media. "By partnering up, we're able to further our growth within the marketing space and showcase our full range of capabilities within the industry."

Team Epiphany is an award-winning, independent, culture-first marketing agency specializing in strategy, experiential, brand storytelling, multicultural, influencer and PR. Founded in 2004, Team Epiphany is renowned for being the original influencer marketing agency – servicing industry-leading clients like American Express, Airbnb, Coca-Cola, HBO, Peacock, LEGO, NIKE and many more.

Together, HOORAE Media's Fête and Team Epiphany will partner with like-minded brands committed to inclusive representation at all levels of the creative process. The partnership will create a positive impact on the industry. Together, the partners will build dynamic culturally relevant brand solutions for influential and multicultural consumers.

"We're so excited to be partnering with Issa Rae and HOORAE Media, who are renowned for their groundbreaking work and cultural impact in the television, film and media industry," said Coltrane Curtis, Founder and Managing Partner at Team Epiphany. "Our partnership will combine their media prowess with our 19 years of experience as an industry leader to continue to disrupt the current marketing and advertising landscape, ensuring diverse and aspirational voices are represented."

The HOORAE x Team Epiphany partnership has origins that date back to season one of Issa Rae's Emmy-award winning show, Insecure. From seasons one through five, Team Epiphany led the marketing efforts which reflected the show's central themes of culture and community including the production of the award winning podcast "Insecuritea'' and the annual "InsecureFest'' premieres that were later incorporated in the show. The two companies continued to work together on projects for brands like Airbnb, American Express, HBO's Rap Sh!t and more.

The collaboration will continue to support Issa Rae's entrepreneurial endeavors while developing HOORAE Media's official foray into the marketing and advertising industry. Team Epiphany and HOORAE will partner together on an ad hoc basis, for a variety of content, experiential, and strategy needs across brands.

For more information about the partnership, please visit HOORAE Media and Fête at Hoorae.co and Team Epiphany at teamepiphany.com and follow along on social @TeamEpiphany .

ABOUT HOORAE MEDIA

HOORAE Media is a multi-pronged media company leading the entertainment, digital, music and cultural spaces. Made up of its three divisions, ColorCreative, Raedio and HOORAE Film & TV, the overarching company banner encompasses a unique all-in-one infrastructure that powers the company's widely successful film and TV franchises, music roster and audio initiatives, and on-screen talent. Since its inception, HOORAE Media has propelled powerful initiatives to further support creatives of color across various industries. For more information visit https://hoorae.co/.

ABOUT TEAM EPIPHANY

TEAM EPIPHANY is the award-winning, BIPOC-owned & operated, culture-first marketing agency specializing in experiential, brand strategy + positioning, influencer integration and PR amplification. Born in 2004, before the advent of twitter and Instagram, Team Epiphany is the original influencer marketing agency celebrating 19 years of independent business. With 100+ employees and offices in New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami – Team Epiphany is one of the industry's most reputable, trusted and culturally-connected agencies with a formidable client roster that includes American Express, Coca-Cola, HBO, Peacock, LEGO, NIKE and many more.

