THE NATIONAL ECZEMA ASSOCIATION (NEA) PRESENTS ITS ANNUAL ECZEMA AWARENESS MONTH IN OCTOBER, HIGHLIGHTING KEY TRUTHS ABOUT THE INFLAMMATORY SKIN DISEASE THAT BURDENS 1 in 10 AMERICANS

NEA will offer comprehensive educational resources, activities and support for eczema patients and caregivers throughout October under the theme, #OneThingAboutEczema

NOVATO, Calif. , Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Eczema Association (NEA) presents its annual Eczema Awareness Month (EAM) in October, highlighting different aspects of living with eczema— the debilitating, inflammatory and non-contagious skin disease that burdens 1 in 10 adults and children in the United States, equaling 31.6 million people.1, 2

Eczema refers to a cluster of chronic and acute symptoms that typically cause skin itch, sleep disturbance, inflammation, pain and/or a rash-like appearance.3 Eczema's disease burden includes various painful physical, mental and emotional effects. In fact, nearly 40% of eczema patients reported that they turned down a job or an educational opportunity due to their disease.4, 5

Themed "One Thing About Eczema," this year's campaign aims to raise awareness, build understanding, foster compassion, and reduce stigma surrounding eczema. Members of the eczema community will share their personalized "one thing," powerfully illustrating the diversity and complexity of this life-altering skin disease.

Built around a riveting photographic series by Tori Soper and the personal stories of individuals living with eczema, the campaign will give the NEA community and the public meaningful opportunities to gain greater knowledge, insights and inspiration.

Eczema Awareness Month 2023: Week by week

Each week of the 2023 Eczema Awareness Month will look at #OneThingAbout Eczema as follows:

Week 1 (October 1-8, 2023)—One thing about eczema: It's complicated.

Week 2 (October 9-15, 2023)—One thing about eczema: It's more than just a rash. Let's take a closer look at eczema's burden of disease.

Week 3 (October 16-22, 2023)-–One thing about eczema: It can't be cured but it can be managed and treated. Let's take a closer look at how to manage and treat eczema –- and what future treatment and management might look like.

Week 4 (October 23-31, 2023) –- One thing about eczema: There's help. Let's take a closer look at resources available to live well with eczema.

Offerings include webinars featuring NEA's ecz-perts, podcasts and other educational resources, social media content, engagement activities and support for the eczema community.

To learn more about eczema, check out the all the facts here.

Hope is on the horizon for eczema sufferers and their loved ones. "We are experiencing an unprecedented level of scientific research, discovery, and evolving understanding of the serious burden of eczema—all of which can help lead to improved therapies, better patient-centered care and outcomes, and one day, potentially, a cure for eczema," comments Julie Block, NEA President and CEO.

NEA's Eczema Awareness Month 2023 is supported in part by the following sponsors: AbbVie, Sanofi/Regeneron, Eli Lilly, LEO, Pfizer, Incyte, Arcutis, CeraVe, Aveeno and Earth Mama.

About the National Eczema Association

Founded in 1988, the National Eczema Association (NEA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the largest patient advocacy organization serving the over 31 million Americans who live with eczema and those who care for them. NEA provides programs and resources to elevate the diverse lived experience of eczema, and help patients and caregivers understand their disease, actively engage in their care, find strength in one another — and improve their lives. Additionally, NEA advances critical eczema research and partners with key stakeholders to ensure the patient voice is represented and valued in education, care and treatment decision-making. Learn more at NationalEczema.org.

