Norfolk Southern announces new approach to engaging communities

Appointment of a Director Public Engagement to help improve railroad infrastructure and collaboration with local leaders

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced Thursday a new role focused solely on collaborating with the communities it serves. Norfolk Southern's Director Public Engagement will help marshal resources to improve railroad infrastructure and engagement with local leaders and their citizens.

For centuries, railroads have helped build towns and cities across our country. Over time, infrastructure has overlapped, creating unique intersections and circumstances for communities near railroad tracks. To help address those, the Director Public Engagement will serve as the company's point person on issues such as: at-grade crossings, public events that cross railroad tracks, right-of-way maintenance needs, and others.

"We're deeply enmeshed in the communities across our 22-state footprint. We provide high-paying jobs, ship the food that feeds families, and move the goods that power our nation's economy. Norfolk Southern has a responsibility to be a good corporate citizen, and this new role will help deliver on that commitment," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. "We're focused on collaborating with communities and their leaders on projects that benefit them, while maintaining the critical role of rail to our national economy."

As the newly appointed Director Public Engagement, Will Miller, will lead a cross-departmental team to identify solutions and then coordinate and monitor their implementation. Miller has been with Norfolk Southern for more than 17 years. Most recently, he served as Public Safety Director and began his career as a Conductor Trainee. He also served as a member of Operation Lifesaver's National Advisory Committee for 11 years, in addition to working on development and implementation of safety projects and programs throughout the Norfolk Southern network.

"I've seen firsthand how railroads and communities can partner together," said Miller. "This is an opportunity for Norfolk Southern to take an industry-leading role and be a champion for local leaders."

