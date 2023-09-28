Optiv Appoints Key Executives to Drive Continued Growth and Innovation

Company Names Marc Cabi Chief Financial Officer, Michael Feliton Chief Information Officer

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has appointed two executives to fuel the company's financial growth and advance innovative information technology initiatives.

Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has appointed Marc Cabi as chief financial officer and Mike Feliton as chief information officer. (PRNewswire)

Marc Cabi, chief financial officer, is a seasoned financial executive with more than 30 years of experience. Cabi brings to Optiv an extensive and successful background in the technology and financial industries. He has held leadership roles in equity research and investment banking with a strong track record for helping organizations progress their growth strategies.

Leading all aspects of Optiv's financial operations, Cabi will play a crucial role in accelerating growth as the organization moves forward with its vision to be an owner-driven company.

"I am confident that Marc's deep capital markets experience coupled with his unparalleled record as a trusted financial leader will propel Optiv on its continued journey toward strategic growth and success," said Optiv CEO Kevin Lynch. "His experience in fostering a growth lifecycle, private funding and IPO offerings will also help shape Optiv's forward-looking financial roadmap."

Prior to joining Optiv, Cabi served as chief financial officer at InvestCloud Inc., and held several leadership roles at Zendesk, including deputy chief financial officer, senior vice president of strategy and head of investor relations. He also served in managing director and director roles at Credit Suisse First Boston, Deutsche Bank and Salomon Smith Barney.

Michael Feliton, chief information officer, is an accomplished technology executive with extensive success in IT management, operations, business transformation, full life-cycle software initiatives and program management.

A leader of all facets of technology, Feliton brings more than 25 years of technology leadership experience, producing cost-effective business solutions and collaborating with business leaders and external stakeholders to successfully drive corporate and departmental objectives.

"Mike's proven ability to drive business outcomes via transformational technology is an added asset to our IT strategy," said Bill Croutch, Optiv executive vice president and general counsel. "His experience solving complex global technology issues while driving innovation will allow us to better serve internal and external clients and optimize business results."

Prior to joining Optiv, Feliton served as senior vice president and chief information officer at Crocs, a global footwear company, and David Yurman, a fine jewelry retailer. He also has an extensive background as vice president of information systems, application delivery and business solutions, as well as director of systems development in retail, wholesale, apparel, automotive, manufacturing and consumer products.

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/company/optiv-newsroom.

Follow Optiv

Twitter: www.twitter.com/optiv

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/optivinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc

Blog: https://www.optiv.com/explore-optiv-insights/blog

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.®

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Optiv Security) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Optiv Security Inc.