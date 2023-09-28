Put a Pocket On It: Christian Cowan and Candy Crush Saga Enhance Silhouettes with Launch of Attachable Pockets to Solve Age-Old Fashion Dilemma

The Candy Crush® inspired pockets, which are a part of Cowan's SS '24 collection debuting at Paris Fashion Week, are a colorful and campy solution that puts the fun back in FUNctional for on-the-go fashionistas. Chic c'est la pocket.

Candy Crush Saga has reunited with iconic fashion designer Christian Cowan to debut a line of stylish, oversized, attachable pockets at Paris Fashion Week

The limited-edition pockets are each uniquely inspired by the world of Candy Crush and can be pinned onto any outfit to instantly add fun and function

All three pockets are available for purchase today for $99 / £80 on christiancowan.com

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Candy Crush Saga® announced its latest seriously sweet collaboration with iconic fashion designer, Christian Cowan, to unveil the accessory of the season: a line of attachable pockets which aim to solve the no pocket, fake pocket… or micro pocket conundrum.

Inspired by the coveted candies and the colorful Candy Kingdom, the pockets are purposely oversized with the ability to be fixed onto any garment with pins, making them an obvious stylistic addition to any outfit. Enhancing silhouettes with sweet fashion flare, the pockets make it easy to keep your phone close and easily accessible for on-the-go-crushin'.

"For decades, pockets have been notoriously ignored by designers and excluded from women's clothing, but fashion today begs for them," said Christian Cowan. "It's no secret that my collections are typically out of the ordinary, but alongside the Candy Crush team I was jazzed to make something that was both camp and practical, that takes an otherwise ordinary outfit and makes it something elevated."

Cowan's SS '24 collection, will feature three pockets, each donning its own beloved Candy color and shape that can be paired with any outfit, on any garment and attached like a brooch. The closet must-haves will complement the looks of the designer's largest collection and first Paris Fashion Week debut:

Denim Crush: Inspired by the blue candy in Candy Crush, you can dress this pocket up or pair it down! Fancy and casual! Denim Crush is the easiest of them all.

Sugar Tuille: Inspired by the pink & white path and hues of the Candy Kingdom, and pulled straight from the runway, this pink pocket is the must-have of the season. French tweed and sparkle - what more could you want?

Unnamed: Is there anything chicer than having no name? This pocket is inspired by the iconic purple candy and gives tweed & mystery. Head to Candy Crush socials to give this pocket a name.

"Our goal at Candy Crush Saga is, and always has been, to bring joy to our players' lives through both unique in-game adventures and tangible real-life moments. Partnering with Christian (again!) has given us the opportunity to provide our fans with a way to express their love for the game, in style," said Luken Aragon, VP Marketing, Candy Crush Saga. "We have now dreamed up two creations with Cowan that bring fun, function and convenience to the everyday, while facilitating Candy Crush game play on-the-go."

This renewed collaboration comes on the heels of the wearable Sweet Seat , Christian Cowan and Candy Crush Saga's first product which left fans craving more. The limited-edition pockets will be available for purchase on christiancowan.com starting today for $99 / £80.

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company with a 20-year history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile game hits such as Farm Heroes Saga. Candy Crush has been the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores, a position it has held for the last six years, and King's games are being played by 238 million monthly active users as of Q2 2023. King, a part of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and offices in Dublin, San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn , @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on Twitter.

About Christian Cowan

CHRISTIAN COWAN is a collection of womenswear that draws inspiration from the past and reinvents classics for the modern-day. Founded in 2017 by creative director Christian Cowan and based in New York, CHRISTIAN COWAN evolves with each new season; inspired by the past, energized by the future.

Renowned for looks that Vogue describes as "fabulous", the collection is known for bringing the fun to fashion week. The collection was a finalist for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2018.

CHRISTIAN COWAN is available globally, online and in select specialty retailers. With a rapidly growing presence in continental Europe and Asia, the collection has been featured in publications including The New York Times, WWD, Vogue, The Financial Times, Business of Fashion, Harper's Bazaar, W, InStyle, Architectural Digest, Self Service, Vogue Paris and Vogue Italia.

