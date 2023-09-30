The Best in the Toy Industry Takes Center Stage at the 2023 Toy of the Year® Awards

The Best in the Toy Industry Takes Center Stage at the 2023 Toy of the Year® Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) Awards celebration welcomed nearly 800 members of the toy community for a night of industry awards, philanthropy, and entertainment on the eve of Toy Fair® in New York City. Barbie, LEGO®, Squishmallows, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were among the top winners of the evening, along with standout wins for Blue Marble, Thames & Kosmos, WowWee, and others that were honored with a prestigious award before Grammy Award winner Wyclef Jean took the stage.

The Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) Awards 2023 (PRNewswire)

Hosted by and in support of The Toy Foundation™ (TTF), the TOTY Awards are an opportunity for the toy industry to unite behind their Foundation's work delivering the extraordinary benefits of play to children in need. Collectively, approximately $800,000 was raised to support TTF's programs benefitting the mission partners that participated in the celebration — Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Metro World Child, and University of Maryland — as well as hundreds of additional national and international nonprofits. The TOTY Awards' Presenting Sponsors — Amazon, Mattel, Inc., and Spin Master — all joined TTF on stage to highlight the importance and impact of the mission partners' work.

"Our collective love of play — and the fun it creates — made the TOTY Awards an unforgettable night. Congratulations to our award winners and luminaries who are moving the industry forward and thank you to all who attended. Together we are making a difference through play in the lives of children in need," said Pamela Mastrota, executive director of The Toy Foundation.

Twenty-five winners received a coveted TOTY Awards crystal trophy for their outstanding creativity and imagination across 17 product categories and six new people- and campaign-focused categories. Two ties for Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year and Playset of the Year were announced. See the full list of winners below.

Consumers are invited to continue voting at ToyAwards.org through November 10 to determine which TOTY Awards finalists will win the People's Choice award. The overall Toy of the Year winner will be determined by a panel of expert judges. Both award winners will be announced on November 20.

Toy industry trailblazers Ronnen Harary, Anton Rabie, and Ben Varadi, co-founders of Spin Master, and Mary Couzin, founder & president of ChiTAG & People of Play, were also inducted into the esteemed Toy Industry Hall of Fame and individually spoke about their passion and drive to continue innovating and delivering the joy of play to children around the world. Posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame with a special video tribute included the late John McLoughlin, founder of board game company McLoughlin Brothers; the late Rose O'Neill, creator of Kewpie dolls; the late David Ring, founder of Larami Corporation; and the late John Lloyd Wright, inventor of Lincoln Logs.

TTF aims to be the uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry for the benefit of all children in need. There are immediate opportunities to join TTF and the toy industry's collective impact, including participating in the TOTY Awards online auction of stand-out products, collectibles, and experiences open through October 3, or making a cash donation online in support of TTF's Toy Bank as the holiday gifting and giving season approaches.

Follow The Toy Foundation on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook for programmatic updates and to learn more about the toy industry's impact delivering play to children in need.

For more information about the TOTY Awards voting and selection process, visit ToyAwards.org.

About The Toy Foundation ™ www.toyfoundation.org

The Toy Foundation™ (TTF) is a 501 (c)(3) children's charity and philanthropic arm of The Toy Association™. Our mission is to be the uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry for the benefit of all children in need. In collaboration with the toy industry, TTF aims to create a world where every child experiences the comfort, joy, and extraordinary physical, emotional, and educational benefits of play through three program areas – The Toy BankSM; Play Grants; and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Pipeline Program. TTF's signature program, The Toy Bank, has delivered more than $284 million in toys to 31 million children around the world. In 2022, TTF provided $1.9 million in Play Grants to children's hospitals nationwide and global partner organizations actively assisting thousands of Ukrainian refugees. TTF launched its DEI program in 2022 working with a network of colleges and universities to attract diverse talent to career pathways in the toy industry.

2023 Toy of the Year Award Winners

PRODUCT CATEGORY WINNERS:

Images available at ToyAwards.org/Press

Action Figure of the Year: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem by Playmates Toys

Collectible of the Year: Squishmallows – Pokémon Collection by Jazwares

Construction Toy of the Year: LEGO ® Disney and Pixar 'Up' House by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Creative Toy of the Year: National Geographic Hobby Pottery Wheel by Blue Marble

Doll of the Year: Barbie The Movie Dolls by Mattel, Inc.

Game of the Year: 5 Second Rule Relay by PlayMonster

Grown-Up Toy of the Year: LEGO ® The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell™ by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year: Laugh & Learn ® Mix & Learn DJ Table™ by Mattel, Inc. & LEGO ® DUPLO ® 3 in 1 Tree House by LEGO Systems, Inc.

License of the Year: Barbie Franchise by Mattel, Inc.

Outdoor Toy of the Year: Monopoly SPLASH by WowWee

Playset of the Year: PAW Patrol Mighty Aircraft Carrier HQ by Spin Master & PLAYMOBIL My Figures: Pirates' Island by PLAYMOBIL

Plush Toy of the Year: 16" Squishmallows by Jazwares

Preschool Toy of the Year: MAGNA-TILES ® Downhill Duo 40-Piece Set by MAGNA-TILES

Ride-On Toy of the Year: Extreme Drift Go-Kart by Radio Flyer

Specialty Toy of the Year: KAI: The Artificial Intelligence Robot by Thames & Kosmos

STEAM Toy of the Year: LEGO ® Technic™ NASA Mars Rover Perseverance by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Vehicle of the Year: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem Pizza Fire Van by Playmates Toys

PEOPLE-FOCUSED CATEGORY WINNERS:

Headshots and bios available here

Champion of Diversity & Inclusion: Brent Bell , Art Director at Moose Toys

Champion of Sustainability: G.B. Pillai, Founder at Wild Republic

Packaging Designer of the Year: Suzanna Lakatos , Director of Packaging Design at Mattel, Inc.

PR/Marketer of the Year: Lisa McKnight , Executive Vice President & Chief Brand Officer , Mattel, Inc.

CAMPAIGN-FOCUSED CATEGORY WINNERS:

Gold Winner: First Barbie Doll with Down Syndrome by Mattel, Inc.



Silver Winner: Playsponsible Campaign by Spin Master



Bronze Winner: LEGO ® Replay by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Gold Winner: Barbie the Movie Marketing Campaign by Mattel, Inc.



Silver Winner: Moose Toys Makes Marketing Magic for Reveal of Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball by Moose Toys



Bronze Winner: LankyBox Secret Mission Toy Launch by Bonkers Toys

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Toy Foundation