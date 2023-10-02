C.F. Martin & Co.® Welcomes New Vice President of Human Resources

NAZARETH, Pa., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C.F. Martin & Co. announced today that Rachel K. McDevitt has joined the company as their new Vice President of Human Resources. McDevitt will succeed Jane Dailey, who plans to retire at the end of the year.

McDevitt is a creative, senior-level HR professional with extensive experience driving strategic HR initiatives to improve operations, attract and retain talent, enhance engagement, and impact bottom-line results. As an executive with MillerKnoll and most recently Enviva, Inc., McDevitt provided strategic consultation and progressive approaches to implementing Human Resources and Talent Management processes and initiatives. She has outstanding problem-solving skills and a proven ability to drive execution and deliver results.

"We are thrilled that Rachel is coming on board to take the lead in our Human Resources department and to help us move forward with our people agenda, as we wish our dear friend and colleague, Jane Dailey, a happy and much-deserved retirement," said Martin President and CEO, Thomas Ripsam. "Jane has made significant contributions to the company throughout her 30-year tenure and provided tremendous leadership as VP Human Resources over the last several years, helping us navigate COVID, implementing new HR systems, developing the HR team, and supporting our people agenda. People have always been our most important asset and while I am sad to see Jane leave, I am confident that Rachel's talent and expertise will help us continue to strengthen the organization and build a winning culture."

McDevitt holds an M.S. in Human Resources and Industrial Relations from West Virginia University and is a Member of the Society for Human Resource Management. "As a long-time resident of the Lehigh Valley, I have followed and admired Martin Guitar for many years," said McDevitt. "I am thrilled to be joining an organization with so many creative and talented people who share such an amazing history and such a deep passion for the work they do every day."

