CLOUDCOVER Partners with ZONES

CloudCover and Zones Partner to Revolutionize Cybersecurity for Digital Transformation

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCover® announces its partnership with Zones, to enable global access to their advanced threat prevention cybersecurity platform.

Zones, a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions with an unmatched supply chain can now deliver CloudCover's unique cybersecurity platform, offering a new XDR/SASE security-as-a-service as part of its security practice.

CloudCover's strategic technology will contribute embedded risk control and risk management standards. CloudCover will expand its agentless risk analytics that provides microsecond risk aware/control and further establishes in-network cybersecurity insurance system and methods.

"The Zones partnership offers an opportunity to engage in business-driven collaboration with leading global organizations. Together, we enable dynamic, trusted Zones services that empower enterprises to embrace their digital transformation and grow their business. We welcome CloudCover as the newest addition to our growing, vibrant community of Zones partners who are working to enhance our cybersecurity practice area," said Derrek Hallock, President and COO of Zones.

"We are eager to partner with the Zones community and begin collaborating to address the industry's cybersecurity challenges to empower enterprise digital transformation," said Mike Ducatelli, CRO of CloudCover. "This partnership expands CloudCover's offering to include channel sales opportunity of the scale and confidence that our cybersecurity technology and our cyber insurance platform is capable of providing the marketplace."

About ZONES

Zones is a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions with an unmatched supply chain. Positioned to be the IT partner you need, Zones, a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in business for over 35 years, specializes in Digital Workplace, Cloud & Data Center, Networking, Security, and Managed/Professional/Staﬃng services. Operating in more than 120 countries, leveraging a robust portfolio, and utilizing the highest certiﬁcation levels from key partners, including Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, Lenovo, Adobe, and more, Zones has mastered the science of building digital infrastructures that change the way modern organizations do business. Whatever you need, you can Consider IT Done. Visit the Zones Innovation Center, zones.com, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About CLOUDCOVER®

CLOUDCOVER® is a full-telemetry generative-AI XDR/SASE platform which has reimagined how cybersecurity can protect network infrastructure. By delivering advanced extended network prevention solution that eliminates malware threats at accelerated microsecond response speeds, CloudCover offers a network-centric embedded cybersecurity platform that addresses risk aware, risk control, and risk transfer in real time. CloudCover clients are further enabled inline network cybersecurity insurance solution that is available for enterprise and associations who are finding it difficult to access affordable cyber insurance today. Learn more, visit CLOUDCOVER.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

