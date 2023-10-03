Beyond Announces Official Airbnb Integration

Integration unlocks new ways for vacation rental hosts and managers to drive revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond , the global leader in revenue management technology for vacation rental Hosts, announces today their official integration with Airbnb. Beyond offers a cutting-edge revenue management system that helps Hosts optimize revenue from their vacation rentals. Beyond's offering includes solutions for automated, real-time dynamic pricing based on shifting market trends, as well as an intuitive analytics platform to visualize those trends alongside their listings' performance.

Beyond is a complete revenue management solution for short-term rental managers and owners to get, grow, and keep revenue. Our easy-to-use platform includes a dynamic, demand-driven pricing tool with extensive market data that pairs with OTA distribution and a best-in-class booking engine. To date, we have supported over 340,000 properties in more than 7,500 cities worldwide. Founded in 2013, Beyond is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, visit beyondpricing.com (PRNewsfoto/Beyond) (PRNewswire)

"To truly thrive and grow in today's vacation rental market, Hosts and property managers need access to the world's leading revenue management technology," said Julie Brinkman, CEO at Beyond. "At Beyond our focus is helping our customers unlock all aspects of revenue optimization through constant innovation and automation. Establishing an official integration with Airbnb enables us to further help our customers grow their businesses with leading-edge technology and best-in-class service. We're thrilled to continue to provide the industry with new and advanced ways to drive revenue."

About Beyond

Beyond is the global leader in revenue management, helping hosts and property managers unlock new ways to generate the most revenue with their vacation rentals. Since pioneering dynamic pricing for the vacation rental market a decade ago, Beyond has supported millions of listings globally and helped customers increase their annual revenue by an average of 40%. Our unparalleled access to, and analysis of, real-time data for the vacation rental industry powers our ability to drive revenue, maximize profitability and save time for hosts and property managers around the world.

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed over 1.5 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

