Chobani Expands Efforts to Combat Child Hunger

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani, a next generation food and beverage company known for its Greek Yogurt, continues its efforts to use food as a force for good, with an emphasis on combating child hunger and elevating the communities in which it operates. To mark World Food Day, the company has announced a week-long initiative, Let's Eat Week, where employees and influential community members across Chobani's hometowns will volunteer to assemble and distribute meals to feed more than 8,000 children and families in need.

In addition, Chobani has committed to supporting nine organizations to strengthen and energize efforts to end child hunger at hyper-local levels. The partnerships will focus on school and child hunger-based programs, as well as those that address food insecurity more broadly within Chobani's backyards, including in New York City, Central New York, Twin Falls, Idaho, and regional sales offices. Partners include Apple Seeds, Brighter Bites, Childhood Food Solutions, City Harvest, Community Cupboard, Every Meal, Helping Hands, Minnie's Food Pantry, and Mustard Seed.

"Children are the most vulnerable people on the planet because they rely on others to provide for them, but they deserve to have access to good, nutritious food. We believe businesses have a critical role to play in creating a world where no child goes to bed hungry, and by focusing on this issue through vital partnerships and action we are continuing to fight child hunger one community at a time," said Nishant Roy, Chobani Chief Impact and Communications Officer.

Child hunger is a significant problem affecting millions of children around the world. According to Feeding America, in the United States alone nine million children are food insecure.1 Close to Chobani's home and heart, over 10% of the children in Twin Falls County2 and 12% of children in Chenango County3 experience food insecurity.

Let's Eat Week and the local partnerships announced today build upon Chobani's continued efforts to help combat child hunger. To push for collective action and help move the needle to address the country's child hunger crisis, Chobani continuously advocates for free school lunches—even paying off student school lunch debt and launched its Food Access In Reach (FAIR) program to partner with schools in its communities to ensure the food and nutrition security of their students. The brand also hosted a virtual Child Hunger Summit, and launched Chobani® Child Hunger Batch, a layered lemon Greek Yogurt with real raspberry on the bottom, which supports Edesia – a global nonprofit that produces specialized food designed to combat severe malnutrition. On a hyper-local level, Chobani has led several initiatives including partnering with local organizations to donate product and fund backpack programs that help feed students, donating refrigerators to school pantries, feeding children over spring break, funding school curriculum around nutrition and food education, and much more.

ABOUT CHOBANI

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S. The company manufactures yogurt, oatmilk, and dairy- and plant-based creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. Chobani products are manufactured in New York, Idaho, and Australia, and are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit www.chobani.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

