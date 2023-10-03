FarmHouse Fresh Named in Fast Company's Third Annual List of BRANDS THAT MATTER

The annual list honors companies and nonprofits that have built cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into communities

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmHouse Fresh®, the leading farm-grown skincare company focusing on high-nutrition ingredients and potent botanical extracts grown daily through sustainable hydroponic farming, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company's third annual Brands That Matter list, honoring brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. These companies and nonprofits have built cultural relevance and impact through compelling branding and efforts that naturally extend their presence into the community.

FarmHouse Fresh and the The Smurfs® have launched a 6-piece, limited-edition skincare collection with proceeds benefitting animals in need. (PRNewswire)

The final list, which includes large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, recognizes 165 brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All 165 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events. All brands that applied were considered for overall recognition. Additionally, there are also honorees on category-specific lists based on region, size, and status.

"The scale and scope of honorees this year is incredible," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company's editor-in-chief. "At first glance, there might not be much in common between brands like M&M's, Dungeons & Dragons, and healthtech platform WellTheory, but the thread that binds them is a commitment and purpose as a brand and relevance to their audience, whether that's through fun, games, or healthcare."

"We're thrilled to be named to Fast Company's Brands That Matter list and particularly thankful that the timing falls so close to World Animal Day on October 4th," said Shannon McLinden, Founder and CEO of FarmHouse Fresh. "As a company with animal rescue in its DNA, we're constantly on the lookout for new ways to creatively showcase our 'Rescue for Two' mission that helps both complexions and animals in need."

FarmHouse Fresh: The 'Rescue for Two' Mission

FarmHouse Fresh was founded almost 20 years ago with a 'Rescue for Two' mission – saving complexions and animals in need. Currently 46 rescued farm animals reside at the FarmHouse Fresh Rescue Ranch Sanctuary – the majority were victims of cruelty and neglect.

In any month, profits from purchases of FarmHouse Fresh products buy 14,000 pounds of hay, 1,000 pounds of grain and nearly $2,000 in medical expenses for the FarmHouse Fresh Sanctuary animals. Purchases also fund employee time in all day-to-day caregiving including feeding, cleaning and administering medicine. Donating 10 percent of annual profits, every year the company saves more and more animals, allowing them to expand the animals' living environment. FarmHouse Fresh has also been able to help thousands of animals through rescue groups in Texas, California, Colorado, Ohio and more.

Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact to compile the list. The Fall issue of Fast Company magazine is available online beginning October 3rd, and the complete listing will be on newsstands on October 10, 2023.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About FarmHouse Fresh

FarmHouse Fresh® is an award-winning natural skincare company growing fresh hydroponic botanicals daily on their farm in McKinney, Texas. The company's Farm to Table treatments are served through spas, hotels and resorts around the world, from Dallas to Dubai. The company focuses on high-nutrition skincare using sustainable hydroponic farming to grow botanical microgreens that become extracts in the company's products.

Philanthropy is at the core of the company's sustainability promise, with the ranch headquarters doubling as a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary. FarmHouse Fresh® believes in providing rescue for 2: complexions and animals in need. Every purchase helps rescue and rehabilitate animals – customers can track the batch code on their jar to learn the stories of the animals directly benefiting from their skincare purchase. At the FarmHouse Fresh® Ranch Headquarters, employees are directly involved with the care of rescue animals.

FarmHouse Fresh® products can be purchased at thousands of top destination spas, resorts, and finer retailers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, including Four Seasons, Ritz-Carltons, Beaches Resorts, Disney, Marriotts, Hyatts, The Broadmoor, Waldorf Astorias, Omni Hotels, Burke Williams Spas, The Woodhouse Day Spas and more. For more information about this or any other FarmHouse Fresh® retail or professional spa product, please contact FarmHouse Fresh® at 888-773-9626 or visit the website at www.farmhousefreshgoods.com.

