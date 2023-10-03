John Trotta Named Midwest District Leader at WSP

Senior vice president and national director of client services will be responsible for growth and oversight of operations across the firm's 13-state region.

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - John Trotta has been promoted to Midwest district leader at WSP, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy.

John Trotta / WSP Midwest District Leader (CNW Group/wsp usa) (PRNewswire)

Trotta, a senior vice president who was recently interim Midwest district leader, has assumed this role on a permanent basis. He will continue to serve as WSP national director of client services with the government affairs team. WSP's Midwest district includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

In this leadership role, Trotta is responsible for growth and oversight of operations across the district. He collaborates with leaders across WSP to empower teams to reach their greatest potential for clients, cross-sell WSP's broad national and multidisciplinary expertise, recruit impressive talent and advance career growth for employees.

Trotta joined the firm in 2006 as a regional business manager. Prior to joining WSP, he served in multiple leadership and development roles during his 22 years with the Chicago Transit Authority.

"Over the past 18 years, John has brought his infectious energy to his work at WSP, and his passion and leadership make him a natural fit for this role," said Chris Peters, West region president for WSP in the U.S. "He has been a respected leader within our firm and a trusted voice of experience to our many clients who look to him for guidance."

Additionally, Trotta will continue to engage in a leadership role with WSP's national Inclusion and Diversity Council, mentor/protégé programs and the Developing Professional Network. He also serves in a strategic advisory role focused on project teaming and key client accounts and will continue as a member of the government affairs team.

Trotta is a graduate of Roosevelt University with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He was awarded the Italian American Executives of Transportation Man of the Year Award, and the Community Service Award from the Illinois chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies. He earned the 2022 Excellence in Leadership Award from SOS Children's Villages Illinois where he is currently a board member and fundraising chair for its Evening of Hope.

WSP's recent work in the Midwest includes the Wells Wentworth Connector (Chicago), Dingell Drive Tunnels Rehabilitation at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (Michigan), St. Louis Lambert International Airport's master plan (Missouri), Kansas Department of Transportation's K-96 Corridor (Kansas), East Kellogg and I-70 Polk Quincy Viaduct (Kansas), Metropolitan Council's Green Line and Blue Line extensions (Minnesota) and the US 31/I-465 interchange modification (Indiana), among many other projects.

