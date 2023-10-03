Kevin Schewe’s ‘BAD LOVE TIGERS’ surpasses a phenomenal 400 awards with new win in Rome!

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. , Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Schewe's Bad Love Tigers has captivated the world as it tops 400 international screenplay awards, recently adding the awards for Best Sci-Fi Script and Best Original Feature Script at the IMDb-qualified 8 and HalFilm Awards International Film Festival in Rome, Italy.

"Bad Love Tigers continues to crisscross the globe and is ready to be that next global tentpole franchise!" Schewe says, as his screenplay also recently won awards in California, Liverpool, Paris, Lithuania, London, and Tokyo.

The Bad Love Tigers screenplay is an international success, finding acclaim at film festivals in dozens of countries, including Cannes World Film Festival, Madrid Arthouse Film Festival, Rome International Movie Awards, New York International Film Awards, The Los Angeles Movie Awards, Vegas Movie Awards, The London Classic Film Festival, The Barcelona International Film Festival, Bridge Fest, Anatolia International Film Awards, Toronto Awards Film Festival, Annual American Filmatic Arts Awards, and many more.

Bad Love Tigers is about a misfit group of young adventurers, known as the Bad Love Gang, who come of age as they use a time-travel machine called the White Hole Project (constructed by Albert Einstein as a back-up plan to the Manhattan Project) to travel back to the World War II era, meet with President Roosevelt and embark on a perilous secret mission to protect an alien spaceship and defeat the Japanese in combat. Keeping America's most important and deepest national secret safe at Area-51 hinges on the success of their quest.

Schewe's Bad Love Tigers is an action-adventure, sci-fi screenplay with enormous potential to attract audiences of all ages, young and old, back to the big screen for an epic, romping, history-infused journey. This incredible display of worldwide interest has proven that Bad Love Tigers is already a global phenomenon, crossing cultures and demonstrating its capacity to be that feel-great-again, big-screen, international, tent-pole blockbuster franchise.

About: Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO, is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for 35+ years. Visit Schewe on Instagram @realkevinschewe and KevinSchewe.com and watch the book trailer here. Bad Love Tigers is available on Amazon.

