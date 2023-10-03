NORTHSTAR TRAVEL GROUP ANNOUNCES GOOGLE PRODUCT LEADER NINO TASCA AS NEW CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Travel Group ("Northstar"), the premier information services, data, events, and marketing solutions company dedicated solely to the travel industry, announced today the appointment of Nino Tasca as the Chief Product Officer.

Mr. Tasca brings more than 25 years of experience in the technology and media industries. He started his career as a technology and product leader at leading B2B media companies Ziff-Davis and Penton Media. In both places he led teams that drove digital product innovation leading to the transformation of the businesses. Over the past 10 years, Mr. Tasca has been a product leader at Google working on display ad product solutions as well as being a founding leader of the Google Assistant team, playing a pivotal role in scaling Speech and NLU technologies to hundreds of millions of users across all Google products.

"We are thrilled to have a product leader with the skills, experience, and vision of Nino's caliber join Northstar," said Jason Young, Northstar Travel Group CEO. "As the travel market continues to evolve and expand, we look forward to delivering the next generation of products for our audiences and marketing partners to help them succeed."

In his new role, Tasca will lead Northstar's product organization, focusing on designing, building, launching, and scaling product solutions. "I'm incredibly excited to be joining Northstar and building product offerings that impact our customers in meaningful ways," said Nino Tasca, Northstar Travel Group Chief Product Officer. "I look forward to working with the entire Northstar team to help accelerate the company's growth and achieve its long-term strategic goals."

Mr. Tasca completed his undergraduate studies at Lehigh University with a B.S in Engineering and earned an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business. Nino is also an active partner in several angel investing syndicates, focusing on technology-backed startups.

About Northstar Travel Group:

Northstar Travel Group is the leading information services, event, data, and marketing solutions company serving the global travel industry. Northstar's extensive audience covers all segments of travel, including leisure, business, meetings, sports, incentives, hospitality, and travel technology. Northstar is also the majority shareholder in Inntopia, the leading e-commerce software, marketing cloud, and business intelligence company serving the mountain destination, golf, activities, and hospitality markets. Based in Rutherford, NJ, the company has five offices across the U.S., UK, and Singapore. For more information about Northstar's solutions, audiences, and brands, visit www.northstartravelgroup.com. Northstar Travel Group is owned by funds managed by EagleTree Capital.

About EagleTree Capital:

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with over $5.6 billion of assets under management, that has completed over 40 private equity investments and over 95 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: media and business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

