SB22 Announces Strategic Partnership with BetLeroy's

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SB22, an award-winning sports betting and iGaming platform provider, today announced a strategic partnership with BetLeroy's, a company led by sports betting hall of fame inductee Vic Salerno. Together, the companies will launch an innovative sports engagement mobile application that features leaderboards, a wide range of betting options, and a patent pending Apple Watch app.

"This is a great fit for us to continue our mission of pioneering the future of sports betting innovation." - Vic Salerno

BetLeroy's President, Vic Salerno, expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to join forces with SB22 to launch a new sports wagering app that is focused on a seamless interface and sports fan engagement. Our team has over four decades of experience in the sports wagering industry, and this partnership is a great fit for us to continue our mission of pioneering the future of sports betting innovation."

SB22's Chief Commercial Officer, Vik Shrestha, echoed these sentiments, stating, "BetLeroy's and their entire team are renowned in the world of sports betting, and we are proud to be partnering with them to launch a next-gen sports wagering mobile app. Our team is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver a seamless and engaging experience for users."

Users can expect an exceptional experience powered by SB22's GLI-33 Certified Fi22 platform.

"Vic Salerno is a real legend in the industry. No one understands sports betting better than he does, and we are honored to be the technology of choice for him and his team," said SB22 CEO John Thompson. "The market is starting to realize that to differentiate and be successful in this space you're going to have to do something more than just throw your brand and millions of dollars of giveaways and marketing spend on a technology platform that predates the iPhone."

About BetLeroy's: BetLeroy's sports wagering legacy stretches back to 1978 and has been a cherished favorite of locals in Nevada known as "Your Neighborhood Bookie." The team has a storied history of sports wagering innovation including the first regulatory approved computerized wagering system, the first kiosk betting system, and the first betting app in the Apple Store.

About SB22: SB22 has created the definitive next generation sports betting platform certified for GLI-33 and designed for the US market. It is modern, scalable, and modular, with all its functionality, including its proprietary PAM, completely integrated from the ground up. SB22 is the first mobile-centric, fully automated, cloud capable, and VR/AR-ready tech platform in the sports betting industry.

