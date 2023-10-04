Award Honors Akkadian Labs's Excellence in Partner Sales

HOBOKEN, N.J. , Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akkadian Labs is a recipient of the 2023 Zoom Partner Awards from Zoom Video Communications, Inc., commending the company's impactful achievements and ingenuity. The award was presented to Akkadian Labs for the 2023 Zoom Phone ISV Connect Partner of the Year at Zoomtopia Partner Connect.

Akkadian Labs Wins 2023 Zoom Phone ISV Connect Partner of the Year in Zoom Partner Sales Awards

Partner Connect is a partner-focused event at Zoomtopia designed to inform and inspire partners on Zoom's vision, how they can elevate their Zoom practice, take advantage of new program updates, and celebrate their successes.

The award program recognizes organizations that have strategized impactful business plans with Zoom, resulting in increased alignment and distinguished sales and marketing accomplishments. Akkadian Labs is this year's Zoom Phone ISV Connect Partner of the Year recipient.

"At Zoom, we recognize the tremendous value our partners bring to both our company and customers, which is why we are excited to highlight their ongoing commitment and dedication to Zoom through our annual Partner Awards," said Todd Surdey, Head of Global Channel and Business Development at Zoom. "Zoom's partners are pivotal as we continue to expand our all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform. From Zoom Contact Center , Zoom Team Chat , Zoom Phone , and more, our partner community has worked tirelessly to help customers stay connected. We commend their innovation, dedication, and exceptional results."

Akkadian Labs, a leading innovator in Unified Communications automation, collaborates with an expansive network of over 200 esteemed channel partners. Together, we empower enterprises with cutting-edge solutions to migrate, automate, and simplify their UC environment seamlessly.

"We are excited to be part of the Zoom ISV partner community and look forward to working together to drive customer satisfaction with the combination of Zoom's robust collaboration platform and our automation platform that turns the user provisioning process into a "step," Shelly Rosbacka, VP Global Channels.

Akkadian Labs helps enterprises streamline user provisioning for unified communications. Our automated UC provisioning software helps turn manual, error-prone provisioning tasks into streamlined, repeatable steps that anyone can perform. Businesses and MSPs trust Akkadian Labs to make their UC platforms more efficient, cost-effective, and easier to manage.

