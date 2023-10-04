Commvault Appoints Industry Veteran Richard Gadd as Senior Vice President of EMEA and India

Gadd will focus on driving growth in the region; Brings 25 years of industry experience including a strong track record of success at Cohesity and Hitachi Vantara

READING, England, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), an enterprise data protection leader for today's global businesses, has today announced the appointment of Richard Gadd as Senior Vice President of Commvault's EMEA and India (EMEAI) region. Gadd will lead the region in empowering global organisations with industry-leading cyber resilience offerings that protect and recover data from today's biggest cyber threats.

Gadd brings 25 years of sales experience in the technology industry to Commvault. He most recently held the role of VP and General Manager, EMEA at Cohesity, building his experience in the storage and data management industry. Prior to this, he also held senior roles at Hitachi Vantara, EMC, and Computacenter.

In these previous roles, he was successful in growing Hitachi Vantara's EMEA business to become the company's largest region worldwide, as well as leading on Cohesity's EMEA portfolio to make it the organization's fastest-growing region. Gadd plans to bring this experience into Commvault and achieve similar go-to-market successes within the EMEAI region.

"To join one of the longest-established companies in the industry is incredibly exciting," said Richard Gadd, Senior Vice President EMEAI. "With its strong pedigree in innovation and ground-breaking technology, I'm looking forward to being able to lead and contribute to the Commvault team's excellent work in empowering global organizations' cyber resilience going forward. I am very excited to begin this new challenge."

Riccardo Di Blasio, Chief Revenue Officer at Commvault, said: "Recognizing the tremendous potential and the dynamic momentum within the EMEAI region, it was important to onboard a leader of the right caliber, business insight, and engaging persona. In appointing Richard, we are incredibly confident that we have made the right choice. His distinguished track record of guiding several large-scale organisations to accomplish remarkable growth and market share aligns perfectly with the vision and potential we see in him spearheading Commvault's team in EMEAI."

