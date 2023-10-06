Gorilla Mind Announces Significant Expansion with Top-Selling Sports Nutrition Products Launching Nationwide at The Vitamin Shoppe

Fast-Growing Performance Brand Expands Quickly at Retail after Successful Energy Drinks Launch

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorilla Mind, the highly popular fitness and performance supplement company, has partnered with The Vitamin Shoppe to rapidly expand its product assortment by launching some of its top-selling sports nutrition formulas across the specialty retail chain nationwide.

Gorilla Mind launches its top-selling performance products in nearly 700 stores nationwide at The Vitamin Shoppe.

Building on the successful nationwide launch of Gorilla Mind Energy Drinks at The Vitamin Shoppe earlier in August, fans and consumers now have access to an expanded offering of uniquely differentiated fitness and performance products, including:

Gorilla Mode Preworkout, 40 servings, $49.99.

Available in Watermelon, Bombsicle, Orange Krush, and Tiger's Blood flavors.

Gorilla Mode Nitric Stimulant Free Preworkout, 40 servings, $59.99.

Available in Bombsicle, Orange Krush, and Tiger's Blood flavors.

Gorilla Mode Protein, 30 servings, $44.99.

Available in ~2lb sizes in Milk Chocolate, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Cookies & Cream flavors.

Sigma Testosterone Booster, 60 servings, $49.99.

Available in a 120-count supply.

"Our fans and consumers have been asking for Gorilla Mind performance products to be available in retail stores for some time now, and expanding with our most popular and top-selling products with The Vitamin Shoppe was a natural evolution for us," said Christopher Deoudes, co-founder of Gorilla Mind. "The successful launch of Gorilla Mind Energy Drinks several weeks ago further amplified the demand for our products, and we could not be more excited to meet this increasing consumer demand with our growing partnership at The Vitamin Shoppe."

Muriel Gonzalez, President of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "Expanding the Gorilla Mind brand at The Vitamin Shoppe helps meet the needs of active nutrition consumers with a unique range of sports performance products. Following the initial success of the Gorilla Mind Energy Drinks launch in our stores and on vitaminshoppe.com in August, we see strong demand from our customers for a broader range of Gorilla Mind products to support their fitness goals. Once again, we are excited to be the first major retail partner to offer this sought-after brand and look forward to building our partnership with Gorilla Mind."

For more information on Gorilla Mind, please visit GorillaMind.com to learn more.

ABOUT GORILLA MIND

Gorilla Mind is a highly-popular and fast-growing fitness and performance supplement company endorsed by several leading content creators. Based in Boise, Idaho since 2018, the brand develops carefully formulated products with efficacious doses of high-quality ingredients to help performance customers reach their goals. The brand offers a range of products in multiple categories and functional foods/drinks, including Gorilla Mode Preworkout, Gorilla Mode Nitric Non-Stim Preworkout, Sigma Test Booster, Mode Protein, and Gorilla Mind Energy Drinks. Its mission is to enable fitness-minded consumers to unlock their full potential through scientifically dosed performance and lifestyle products, empowering them with more energy, strength, confidence, and vitality - and ultimately elevating their physical and mental performance.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 690 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

