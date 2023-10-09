Meeting Protocol Worldwide Expands Leadership Team with Four New Appointments

DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeting Protocol Worldwide, a family of market leading life science brands, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of four executives: Kuno van der Post as Chief Revenue Officer; Casey Bankord as Chief Financial Officer; Moisha Platto as Chief Operating Officer; and John Fontenault as Executive Vice President, Scout Operations. These strategic hires reflect its global business and the expansion of its technology and service offerings while also maintaining the company's long-standing commitment to innovation and excellence.

"At Meeting Protocol Worldwide, we are proud of the incredible talent we have added to our leadership team, who will take us into our next phase of growth with clients across the globe. Each of these individuals brings with them decades of experience in sales, marketing, operations, and finance," said Paige Bingham, CEO, Meeting Protocol Worldwide. "We will be relentless in bringing the best in the industry to help us enhance and expand our products and services, from meeting planning to patient concierge travel services."

Kuno van der Post, Ph.D., serves as Chief Revenue Officer, where he spearheads marketing and sales efforts across the Meeting Protocol Worldwide family of brands. Dr. van der Post brings with him over 25 years of marketing and sales experience working with large and small companies alike in the life sciences industry. Previously, Dr. van der Post held the position of Chief Commercial Officer of ActiGraph, a company providing end-to-end digital health technology solutions combining wearable technology, scalable remote monitoring, and full service operational and data science support. Dr. van der Post also previously worked at OmniComm Systems, where he rose to the position of Chief Commercial Officer and was mandated to grow the organization and contributed significantly to the development of strategy and infrastructure. Dr. van der Post has a strong track record of building and leading successful business development teams and projects throughout his career. Dr. van der Post holds a Ph.D. from University of Liverpool and a Master of Science from the University of Salford.

Casey Bankord, MBA, currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bankord has extensive experience as an entrepreneur and senior executive, particularly in leading, selling, and incubating startup businesses in multiple industries. Prior to joining the team, Mr. Bankord held the position of Senior Vice President of F2 Healthcare, a software and services company specializing in optimizing hospitals' financial systems, prior to the company's acquisition by Meduit. Mr. Bankord also previously served as the Managing Director of Clareo where he consulted on behalf of Fortune 500 companies in areas of growth strategy, new business ventures, and innovation mindset and culture. Mr. Bankord founded and led Clareo's software business into a period of rapid growth. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

Moisha Platto, MBA, serves as the Chief Operating Officer, joining the team with over 20 years of experience in executive leadership and corporate strategy. Most recently, Mr. Platto held the position of CEO and Co-Founder of Omniphase, Inc., a cloud-computing software company providing operational and financial solutions to life science organizations. Mr. Platto built the company from startup to early growth stage, spearheading corporate strategy to develop and commercialize software in a highly competitive environment. He also previously held a nine-year tenure at PRA Health Sciences, Inc., where he was promoted through multiple roles up to Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Platto holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Kenan-Flagler Business School and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy of Industrial Societies from the University of California, Berkeley.

John Fontenault serves as the Executive Vice President, Scout Operations, where he oversees the strategy, quality, and execution of Scout Clinical's global clinical trial operational services. Mr. Fontenault brings with him over 30 years of biopharmaceutical operations and technology experience. He most recently held the position of Vice President of THREAD where he contributed to the company's growth from a startup to a mid-size technology company through hybrid and decentralized clinical trials. Mr. Fontenault has also held positions at Anju Software, Inc., and OmniComm Systems, Inc., where he oversaw service delivery for the eClinical Division. Mr. Fontenault's additional experience includes leadership positions at ER Squared, INC.; Kendle International, Pfizer, EResearchTechnology, Purdue Pharma L.P., and Bayer Healthcare. Mr. Fontenault holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Rhode Island.

About Meeting Protocol Worldwide

Meeting Protocol Worldwide is a family of brands providing full-service meeting planning for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry as well as clinical trial patient concierge travel and reimbursement services. For 28 years, Meeting Protocol Worldwide has been the preferred vendor for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CRO companies in the coordination of face-to-face, virtual, and on-demand meeting services. Scout Clinical offers a customizable solution of patient travel and reimbursement services, along with the award-winning technology, Scout Portal, to minimize patient attrition. Atlas Clinical Academy is a virtual environment for clinical trial collaboration and education that offers custom solutions to fit each clinical study's needs.

To learn more about the Meeting Protocol family of companies, visit https://www.meetingprotocol.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Meeting Protocol Worldwide