Health tech company CARE appoints Kay Oswald as CEO with plans for U.S. market expansion

MIAMI, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CARE, the Swiss startup for evidence-based preventive medicine, has announced the appointment of former Technogym U.S. chief executive Kay Oswald as its CEO. The appointment marks an important cornerstone for CARE's expansion in the U.S. market.

Kay Oswald joins CARE from Technogym, an international leader in fitness equipment and digital technology. As the company's CEO for the U.S., he led the fitness giant's business in the U.S. market. At CARE, Kay Oswald will take over the leadership of a team of approximately fifty employees in the U.S. and Switzerland. He will focus on building CARE's North American business. This is the first time CARE has appointed a CEO. Previously, the two founders Ertan Wittwer and Ion Haab have managed the operations of the business.

Kay Oswald has an extensive track record in building and managing successful consumer and B2B brands in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Earlier roles in his management career included small appliance manufacturer KitchenAid and US pioneer for dental aligners Smile Direct Club. At the latter, Kay Oswald held the position of President of International and was responsible for the expansion into 13 markets. He also played a key role in preparing the company's IPO. Kay Oswald is an investor and co-founder in various startups in the health, fitness and fintech fields. He holds a degree in business administration and completed an executive MBA program at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management's Hong Kong campus (HKUST), as well as an executive program at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Kay Oswald will take up his position as CEO of CARE at the beginning of January 2024.

CARE founding investor Ertan Wittwer says: "We are thrilled to drive CARE's expansion to the U.S. market together with Kay as CEO. With his in-depth knowledge of the local market and international experience in building successful brands, he will play a pivotal role in growing our business. The U.S. is the global pioneer in personalized preventive medicine. Together with Kay, we will develop this market potential for CARE."

Number of members in the U.S. to rise to 5,000 in 2024

The expansion to the U.S. follows CARE's successful launch in Switzerland, which saw the company post annual recurring revenue of one million U.S. Dollars just six months after its launch. CARE plans to open its first U.S. store in Miami in January 2024. Additional locations are planned to be added in the U.S. by the end of 2024, and the number of members is projected to rise to 5,000. CARE offers innovative, personalized, data-driven health assessments and blood analysis to guide and empower members with actionable plans and subscription-based services. By leveraging scientific advancements, proprietary technology and on-going in-person coaching, CARE unlocks critical insights for members to help improve the quality of their daily lives and delay the impact of aging. With the proprietary CARE App, members are empowered in the planning and tracking of their CARE Score and more than 50 biomarkers to achieve their goals. In pursuit of its ambitious growth targets, the company plans to increase the number of employees to 100 by the end of 2024.

About CARE

Health tech startup CARE offers services in the field of evidence-based preventive medicine. It carries out detailed check-ups and enables customers to track the data collected via the CARE App in an intuitive way, and use it to optimize their own health. CARE was founded in Switzerland at the end of 2022 by entrepreneurs Ertan Wittwer (Bestsmile, Hair & Skin) and Ion Haab. The first Swiss store was opened in Zurich in spring 2023. Further branches are planned, with the first U.S. store to open in early 2024. The startup currently has around 50 employees in Switzerland and the U.S., including medical specialists and health scientists specializing in prevention.

More information at care.me.

