King Insurance Partners expands into North Carolina with David L. May Jr. Agency and Associates, Inc.

King Insurance Partners expands into North Carolina with David L. May Jr. Agency and Associates, Inc.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that David L. May Jr. Agency and Associates, Inc. ("DMA") has joined the King Insurance Partners team.

King Insurance Partners (PRNewsfoto/King Insurance) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1989, with locations in King, North Carolina and Mount Airy, North Carolina, DMA is a full service commercial and personal lines insurance agency, delivering unparalleled services to clients.

Malcom Chad King, CEO of King Insurance Partners, said, "The partnership with DMA is an excellent addition for us. Their reputation for excellence aligns perfectly with our mission. We couldn't be happier about this partnership and what it brings to our growing organization."

David L. May, Jr. added, "Becoming a part of King Insurance Partners is a significant step forward for us. We found King's vision to be in harmony with our own, and we look forward to contributing to our collective success."

About King:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

For further information contact:

King Insurance Partners

info@king-insurance.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE King Insurance Partners