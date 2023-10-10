Orthopedic Care Partners Announces Strategic Affiliation with Orthopaedics of Brevard

Transaction Marks OCP's 20th Practice Affiliation and Expands Their Expertise in Orthopedic Surgery, Hand Surgery, and Pediatric Orthopedics

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP), a leading orthopedic practice management platform, today announced its strategic affiliation with Orthopaedics of Brevard, a renowned orthopedic practice based in Rockledge, FL. This new partnership not only underscores OCP's commitment to expanding its network of top-tier orthopedic specialists across the nation but also celebrates a significant milestone as OCP's 20th practice affiliation.

Orthopaedics of Brevard marks Orthopedic Care Partners' 20th practice affiliation.

Orthopaedics of Brevard has been a pillar of orthopedic excellence in Rockledge for over 20 years. The practice is known for its personalized and expert care, offering the latest non-surgical and surgical treatment options for a wide range of orthopedic injuries and conditions. Led by Lawrence G. Robinson, MD, and Brian S. Ziegler, MD, the practice specializes in orthopedic surgery, hand surgery, and pediatric orthopedics.

Rich Gilbert, MD, CEO of OCP, remarked, "We are honored to welcome Orthopaedics of Brevard to our growing network. Dr. Robinson and Dr. Ziegler bring a wealth of expertise and a legacy of excellence that perfectly aligns with OCP's mission. This affiliation further strengthens our commitment to providing the highest standard of orthopedic care."

Dr. Robinson, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon fellowship-trained in Pediatric Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery, stated, "Joining OCP is a significant milestone for our practice. This partnership allows us to tap into a broader network of resources and expertise, ensuring that our patients continue to receive the best care possible."

Dr. Ziegler, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in Hand Surgery, added, "We are excited about the future prospects this affiliation brings. Collaborating with OCP enables us to further our dedication to advancing orthopedic medicine and offering state-of-the-art treatments to our community."

About Orthopedic Care Partners: Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP) is the leading partner for high-performing, quality, and patient-focused orthopedic surgery practices. OCP provides a full spectrum of services and enhanced resources to help its family of practices thrive and grow while fostering the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit www.ocpmgmt.com.

About Orthopaedics of Brevard: Orthopaedics of Brevard is a distinguished orthopedic practice based in Rockledge, FL. With a legacy spanning over 20 years, the practice is led by Dr. Lawrence G. Robinson and Dr. Brian S. Ziegler, specializing in orthopedic surgery, hand surgery, and pediatric orthopedics. Committed to providing personalized and expert care, Orthopaedics of Brevard remains at the forefront of orthopedic medicine in the region. To learn more, visit www.orthoofbrevard.com.

